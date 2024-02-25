WPL 2024: Who Is Shobhana Asha? RCB Spinner Who Wrecked UP Warriorz In Bengaluru

The first match of the Women's Premier League 2024 for Royal Challengers Bangalore marked a victorious turnaround. It was not just a match win but a sign of redemption they have been seeking from last year's disappointment. Smriti Mandhana and co. won the match against UP warriorz by a narrow 2-run margin but not without developing a star made of goldust, that is Shobhana Asha, who notably became the first Indian player to claim five wickets in the Women's Premier League on February 24, Saturday in Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)

Hard work pays off! And no one proves it better than Asha at the moment. The Journey from domestic cricket, playing for Kerala, Puducherry, and Railways and to finally being picked by RCB in the WPL auction for INR 10 Lakh, propelled the 32-year-old to become one of the best spinners in India.

In 2023, Asha, a leg spinner and a middle-order batter concluded the WPL season with just 5 wickets and an economy rate of 8.35. She was not even included in the RCB's initial Playing XI, she wasn't recognized. However, in 2024, she was chosen, and it was probably the best choice the team made.