Women's Big Bash League 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues Confirmed For WBBL 10 Player Draft - Check Details

Three Indian cricketers -- Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues -- have been confirmed in the first set of overseas nominations for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season on Monday. Cricket Australia also revealed the nominated names for Big Bash League 2024. (More Cricket News)
The initial sets include 10 players each for the men's and women's competitions, featuring some of the hottest global talents. It's reported that more than overseas 500 cricketers have registered for the drafts.
Cricket Australia will continue to reveal names of nominated players with the final list to be announced before the dual draft, scheduled to take place on September 1. Nominations for the draft have been closed.
What does nomination mean?
Under the new rule, a nomination means a player has not been pre-signed by any club. And a player is still eligible for retention by his/her old club.
For example, Harmanpreet Kaur, despite being nominated for the draft, can be retained by Melbourne Renegades. The India captain has been part of the Melbourne-based outfit since 2021.
As of now, 12 players have been pre-signed across the clubs. They are:
Brisbane Heats: Colin Munro (BBL), Nadine de Klerk (WBBL)
Melbourne Stars: Tom Curran (BBL), Marizanne Kapp (WBBL)
Sydney Sixers: Amelia Kerr (WBBL)
Sydney Thunder: Sam Billings (BBL), Chamari Athapaththu (WBBL)
How does the overseas player draft work?
In brief, the overseas player draft consists of four rounds. All the clubs will get a chance to pick one player in each round. Clubs can also pass if they don't want to pick in certain rounds but they must pick a minimum of two and a maximum of three players by the completion of round four.
There are four overseas player salary bands: Platinum (Round 1 or 2), Gold (Round 2 or 3), Silver (Round 3 or 4) and Bronze (Round 4 only).
Who are the overseas nominated players?
BBL nominations: Laurie Evans (Perth Scorchers), Lockie Ferguson, Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder), Shamar Joseph, Shadab Khan, Jamie Overton (Adelaide Strikers), Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars), Jason Roy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Melbourne Renegades), James Vince (Sydney Sixers)
WBBL nominations: Suzie Bates (Sydney Sixers), Alice Capsey (Melbourne Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Sydney Sixers), Shabnim Ismail (Hobart Hurricanes), Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades), Heather Knight (Sydney Thunder), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Laura Wolvaardt (Adelaide Strikers), Danni Wyatt (Perth Scorchers)
BBL and WBL draft order:
The order of both drafts was confirmed via the lotteries, with the third round to be conducted in reverse order.
BBL: Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Perth Scorchers, and Sydney Sixers.
WBBL: Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, and Perth Scorchers.
The 10th edition of WBBL will start on October 27, a week after the T20 World Cup final, and will end on December 1. The 14th BBL will run from December 15 to January 27.