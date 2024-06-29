All is in readiness for the titanic final clash between India and South Africa at ICC T20 World Cup 2024, in Barbados on Saturday (June 29). But even as the two unbeaten teams chase history, the question mark regarding Virat Kohli's form refuses to go away. (Live Weather Updates | Streaming | Prediction)
The India batting stalwart has been unable to replicate his Indian Premier League 2024 form at the global 20-over showpiece, aggregating just 75 runs in seven innings so far. This includes a couple of ducks and five single-digit scores.
But both captain Rohit Sharma and outgoing coach Rahul Dravid believe that Kohli's poor run of scores is just an aberrant phase and the 35-year-old, who is currently opening the batting for India, could essay a memorable knock in the final.
"You know with Virat, the thing is, when you play a slightly high risk brand of cricket there can be times when it doesn't come off," Dravid said after India's 68-run victory over England in the semi-finals in Guyana.
"Even today, I thought he hit a really good six to set the tempo but he was just unlucky that the ball seamed a little bit more. But I love the intent, I love the way he went about doing it.
"And for some reason, I don't want to jinx it but I think there's a big one coming up. I'm just loving his attitude and that he's committing himself on the field - I think he deserves it," Dravid added.
Rohit too threw his weight behind Kohli, quipping that his opening partner is "probably saving it for the final". "He's a quality player. Any player can go through that. But again, we do understand his class and we do understand his importance in all these big games.
"Form is never a problem because when you have played cricket for 15 years, form is never a problem. I thought he's looking good. The intent is there. It's probably saving for the finals," Rohit said.