USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Match 1: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

With 55 games in under 30 days, 20 teams will gear up to play in two host countries to ultimately decide one winner and crown them the next T20 champions of the world on June 29th at Bridgetown in Barbados. (More Cricket News)
The 2024 T20 World Cup is all set to get underway at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, June 2 with the co-hosts USA taking on Canada. The Monank Patel-led USA will start the game as favourites after recently beating their North American rivals 4-0 in a five-game series.
Before the USA vs Canada game kicks off in Dallas, here are three key player battles to watch out for
Steven Taylor Vs Nikhil Dutta
USA’sc Steven Taylor is in good form, scoring 248 runs in his last eight games at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 131.21. However, to stop the flow of runs, Canada spinner Nikhil Dutta could be introduced and it sets up to be an exciting contest. The spinner has picked up 11 wickets in his last eight games.
Corey Anderson Vs Kaleem Sana
United States all-rounder Corey Anderson has been hitting a long ball, scoring just under 120 runs in his last five games. The Rawalpindi-born Kaleem Sana is a potential option at the death when Anderson is looking to cut loose. The pacer has picked up 16 wickets in his last six games.
Aaron Johnson Vs Saurabh Netravalkar
Run machine Aaron Johnson has made 379 runs at an average of 42.11 and a strike rate of 166.22 and will be looking to take icc-t20-world-cup-2024-match-1-games-oldest-rivalry-renewed-as-dallas-host-historic-opener">Canada off to a good start. However, to spoil his plans will be Saurabh Netravalkar’s go-to job with the new ball bowling in the corridor of uncertainty and nicking him off to the keeper.