UAE Vs United States, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Score: Rahul Chopra's Side Eye Revenge After Recent Loss

UAE take on USA in match 90 of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
USA defeated UAE by 4 wickets in their last meeting
Team winning the toss might choose to bowl first
The stage is set at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai as UAE and USA lock horns in Match 90 of the ICC League 2 on 3 November 2025. USA arrive in fine form, comfortably positioned at the top of the points table and riding a string of wins. In contrast, UAE are languishing near the bottom, searching for consistency and a way back into contention.
From a head-to-head perspective, the USA hold a clear advantage: in their recent meetings USA have won the majority of games, leaving UAE with a tough record to improve. The venue offers a decent contest: the Dubai surface tends to favour batters once settled, but early swing or seam from pace bowlers can make the difference. Recent predictions suggest that the team winning the toss might prefer to bowl first.
UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Toss is yet to happen and the playing XIs will be announced after the toss.
UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Squads
United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra(c), Alishan Sharafu, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Zahid Ali, Junaid Siddique, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Shahdad, Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Irfan
United States of America Squad: Smit Patel(w), Andries Gous, Monank Patel(c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rushil Ugarkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Yasir Mohammad, Juanoy Drysdale
UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Live Streaming
In India, fans can stream the UAE Vs United States cricket match live on the FanCode app and website. In Nepal, the match will be available on Kantipur Max TV. In the United States, the UAE vs USA cricket match can be watched on Willow TV.
Also, all matches of the CWC League 2 will be streamed live on ICC.tv.