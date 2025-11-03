UAE Vs United States, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Score: Rahul Chopra's Side Eye Revenge After Recent Loss

UAE vs United States, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023–27 Live Score: Catch the scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the UAE vs USA match No. 90 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on November 3, 2025

O
UAE Vs United States, ICC Mens Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Score
UAE Vs United States, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Score
  • UAE take on USA in match 90 of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

  • USA defeated UAE by 4 wickets in their last meeting

  • Team winning the toss might choose to bowl first

The stage is set at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai as UAE and USA lock horns in Match 90 of the ICC League 2 on 3 November 2025. USA arrive in fine form, comfortably positioned at the top of the points table and riding a string of wins. In contrast, UAE are languishing near the bottom, searching for consistency and a way back into contention.

From a head-to-head perspective, the USA hold a clear advantage: in their recent meetings USA have won the majority of games, leaving UAE with a tough record to improve. The venue offers a decent contest: the Dubai surface tends to favour batters once settled, but early swing or seam from pace bowlers can make the difference. Recent predictions suggest that the team winning the toss might prefer to bowl first.

UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Toss is yet to happen and the playing XIs will be announced after the toss.

UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Squads

United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra(c), Alishan Sharafu, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Zahid Ali, Junaid Siddique, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Shahdad, Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Irfan

United States of America Squad: Smit Patel(w), Andries Gous, Monank Patel(c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rushil Ugarkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Yasir Mohammad, Juanoy Drysdale

UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Live Streaming

In India, fans can stream the UAE Vs United States cricket match live on the FanCode app and website. In Nepal, the match will be available on Kantipur Max TV. In the United States, the UAE vs USA cricket match can be watched on Willow TV.

Also, all matches of the CWC League 2 will be streamed live on ICC.tv.

