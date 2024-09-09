Cricket

Two Legends In Contention To Replace Gautam Gambhir At KKR: Report

Kolkata Knight Riders won their first IPL trophy in a decade last season but with the majority of their coaching staff shifting to the Indian team, it will need a big overhaul

Gautam-gambhir-kkr-ipl
Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir combined at KKR to win the IPL 2024. Photo: X/@KKRiders
info_icon

Gautam Gambhir's departure from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has left a massive void in the coaching staff of the reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions. (More Cricket News)

Gambhir acted as the mentor of the franchise with Chandrakant Pandit at helm as the head coach. While Pandit stays with KKR, Gambhir has moved on to the Indian team as the head coach. Gambhir has also taken with himself Abhishek Nayar and Ryan Ten Doeschate, two key members of the KKR coaching staff, to the Indian team.

This has led to the defending champions looking for options to shore up their coaching staff.

Gautam Gambhir helped the Kolkata Knight Riders win the IPL 2024 trophy this year as Mentor of the franchise. - Photo: X/ @CricCrazyJohns
New Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Bids Emotional Goodbye To KKR Fans - Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As per a report in Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis have been shortlisted by the franchise in a bid to replace Gambhir.

Both Ponting and Kallis have represented KKR but the South African managed to win two trophies with the franchise in a highly-successful stint under Gambhir. Kallis was also with the franchise as a batting consultant in the 2015 season and then as the head coach in the next season.

Due to his long association with franchise, Kallis reportedly remains the frontrunner for the job.

Ponting, who left his head coach role at the Delhi Capitals recently, is also one of the contenders to join KKR. Kumar Sangakkara too was in contention. However, reports suggest the Sri Lankan great will stay at the Rajasthan Royals in his role of Director of Cricket.

Kolkata Knight Riders won their first IPL trophy in a decade last season but with the majority of their coaching staff shifting to the Indian team, it will need a big overhaul. The franchise would like to finalise the staff before the mega auction that is set to take place ahead of the next IPL season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Next Inspection at 11:30 AM
  2. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Greater Noida
  3. Australia Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. New Zealand Cricket: Central Contract Opt-Outs Are Straining Player Availability, Says Skipper Southee
  5. Babar Azam Greeted With Massive Cheers Ahead Of Champions Cup In Pakistan - Watch
Football News
  1. Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal
  2. Nations League: Tedesco 'Still Hurt' By France Defeat At Euros 2024
  3. Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country
  4. Rodri: Pep Guardiola Always Evolving To Stay One Step Ahead
  5. Erik Ten Hag Not The Deciding Factor For Matthijs De Ligt In Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  2. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Edges Taylor Fritz To Claim Second Grand Slam Title
  5. Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs Korea LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Korea Lead 1-0 After Second Quarter
  2. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Month Since Kolkata Doctor's Alleged Rape & Murder At RG Kar Hospital - Where The Case Stands
  2. Fresh Violence Brews In Manipur, CM Biren Singh Demands Handover Of Unified Command | Top Points
  3. The Graph Of Rapes In Jharkhand Keeps Climbing
  4. Manipur Violence: Drones, Long-Range Rockets Add New Dimension To Ethnic Conflict
  5. Myanmar Militants Release Mizo Teens With Heads Tonsured, Cigarette Burns
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. Imran Khan's PTI Rally Across Pakistan, Demand Release Of Ex-Prime Minister | List Of Charges Against Him
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs