SRH Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Uppal Set for A Run Riot As Batting Giants Collide

SRH Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: SRH are coming off a win against KKR, while SRH lost their opening encounter against Delhi

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SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026
SRH will lock horns with LSG in match of IPL 2026 in Hyderabad. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • SRH routed KKR by 65 runs to get their first win of the tournament

  • LSG lose their opener against Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

  • It is a day game at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants will need to step up their batting as they seek their first win of the season against an explosive Sunrisers Hyderabad in a tricky away IPL clash, here on Sunday.

SRH head into their first home game of the season brimming with confidence after rediscovering their batting mojo, hammering 226/8 to crush Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs at Eden Gardens.

Returning to Uppal, where conditions are expected to favour strokeplay in an afternoon game, only adds to the challenge for LSG.

With momentum on their side and home conditions in their favour, SRH will surely start as favourites, while LSG have a mountain to climb.

Despite making the playoffs in their first two seasons, the Sanjiv Goenka-owned side have endured a slump over the past couple of years, finishing seventh in identical fashion, and their campaign this time has not begun on a promising note.

It is not a lack of resources that is hurting them.

The Justin Langer-coached side boasts a formidable batting line-up featuring Australia T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh, South Africa's Aiden Markram, captain Rishabh Pant and the explosive Nicholas Pooran.

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However, their collapse for 141 in less than 19 overs in their IPL opener against Delhi Capitals at their home venue in Ekana exposed glaring issues.

Tactical tinkering also backfired as LSG moved away from their settled opening pair of Marsh and Markram, promoting India's out-of-favour keeper-batter Pant to the top.

Pant managed just seven before being run out, reigniting the debate over his ideal batting position.

A move back to No 3 could be on the cards -- a slot from where he had enjoyed success in 2025 scoring a century.

Pooran has also been effective in that role but the Windies star player may have to do the middle overs' duty.

Marsh was the lone bright spot, getting a start before falling for 35 to a deceptive slow delivery, once again highlighting LSG's inability to convert promising beginnings into substantial scores.

With their batting lacking cohesion, it would be prudent for LSG to restore the Marsh-Markram opening combination and allow Pant to slot into the middle order.

The bowling unit was their biggest plus.

Mohammed Shami turned back the clock with a vintage new-ball spell alongside young pacer Prince Yadav, as the duo reduced Delhi to 26/4 inside the power play in their last outing.

But LSG failed to sustain the pressure in the middle overs, and another tactical call -- leaving out mystery leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi, their leading wicket-taker (14) last season -- came under scrutiny.

On what is expected to be a flat Uppal surface, it remains to be seen whether LSG persist without a frontline wrist-spinner.

SRH, on the other hand, appear to have hit their stride after an opening defeat to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL opener.

Their batting unit clicked in unison against KKR, with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma returning to form at the top.

Skipper Ishan Kishan, leading in the absence of Pat Cummins, has also shown encouraging signs, while Heinrich Klaasen's experience remains central to their middle-order stability, as was seen during his composed half-century in Kolkata.

SRH's batting depth poses another major concern for LSG.

India allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy impressed with his all-round display, using clever variations to pick up crucial wickets, while Harsh Dubey provided control with spin.

The pace duo of Jaydev Unadkat and Ehsan Malinga complemented the effort, sharing five wickets between them as KKR were bowled out for 161 in 16 overs, with SRH’s attack dispelling the notion that it is a fragile unit.

SRH Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Omkar Tarmale, Krains Fuletra, Praful Hinge, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Jack Edwards and Pat Cummins.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c), Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Mukul Choudhary.

Match starts at 3.30pm.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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