SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant's Unbeaten Fifty Helps Lucknow Super Giants Return To Winning Ways

Rishabh Pant scored 68 runs in 50 balls and stayed unbeaten till the end with see of the chase for LSG against SRH in IPL 2026 clash

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Rishabh Pant in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 clash at Hyderabad. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • LSG defeated SRH by 5 wickets in IPL 2026 match 13

  • Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten half-century

  • His knock took LSG over the finishing line

In a high-pressure run chase at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 05, Sunday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant delivered a vintage performance to guide his team to a hard-fought victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Chasing a target of 157, Pant’s unbeaten half-century proved to be the difference-maker, silencing the home crowd and getting LSG’s campaign off the mark in style.

Coming in at a delicate juncture after the early dismissal of the openers, Pant commenced his innings cautiously. Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh already gave LSG a brisk start and chasing a comparatively low total, the situation did not demand risk. Pant took his time there and settled himself on crease.

While the SRH bowlers, led by Harsh Dubey, managed to keep the scoring rate in check during the middle overs, Pant remained unphased. His ability to manipulate the field and find gaps under pressure ensured that the required run rate never spiraled out of control.

Pant was batting at 34 off 32 deliveries till the 15th over. In the next over, he changed gear, smacking Jaydev Unadkat for two boundaries. With pressure easing, he focused again on strike rotation.

Pant brought up his fifty in the 18th over by finding a boundary against Harsh Dubey down the ground. He took 43 balls to reach his milestone but the situation demanded him sticking to the crease without taking additional risk.

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Pant got back on strike when LSG needed 9 runs off the last over. He hit two boundaries in two balls and brought the equation down to 1 in 4 balls. Although the next two balls by Jaydev Unadkat were dot ball, Pant once again found boundary in the last ball to finish the game. He stayed unbeaten on 68 off 50 balls.

Poor IPL 2025 With Bat

In the 2025 IPL season, Rishabh Pant struggled for form, scoring 269 runs in 14 matches for the Lucknow Super Giants. Although he had a difficult season with a low average, he scored a brilliant, unbeaten 118 runs off 61 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in his final match.

His half-century only in his second match of IPL 2026 will come as a big relief to Pant and the LSG management.

Rishabh Pant Half-Century - Stats

This match-winning effort was not just a captain’s knock but also a statistically significant one for Pant. This was his 18th IPL half-century, and notably his first since taking over the captaincy for the Lucknow franchise.

This is also Rishabh Pant's first half-century in a successful IPL run-chase in 7 years. Last one came against RR in 2019 in a chase of 116.

Rishabh Pant's Reaction

"I know I'm preparing well. I want to let my bat do the talking. My colleagues and management see how hard I work, that's what matters. I just don't want to talk about that," Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Speaking about his own form, Pant maintained that his preparation has been consistent and that he remains committed to contributing fully.

"You know, when it ends well, all is well. We always say that, but at the same time, you know, my focus personally, I've been preparing really well and giving my full commitment."

Q

Was the change in batting order the key to Rishabh Pant's success?

A

After struggling as an opener in the first game, Pant moved to Number 3 today. This shift allowed him the necessary time to settle before accelerating.

Q

Does the Superman catch prove Pant is back to peak physical form?

A

The one-handed horizontal dive to dismiss Liam Livingstone was the ultimate litmus test for his physical recovery.

Q

How many half-centuries has Rishabh Pant scored for LSG?

A

This is only Pant's first half-century for LSG since 2025.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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