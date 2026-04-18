SRH Vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bowling First In Hyderabad - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Both SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings have two wins from five games
CSK won toss, opted to bowl against SRH
MS Dhoni not playing tonight's game
SunRisers Hyderabad meet Chennai Super Kings in match 27 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Saturday (April 18).
SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against SunRisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni once again was missing from CSK's playing XI as he recovers from his calf strain, while Dilshan Madushanka came in place of Harsh Dubey, to give SRH "more swinging options".
SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh
The visiting Super Kings are seeking a third consecutive win to make up for three straight defeats at the start of the tournament. They have been hit by the premature exit of Khaleel Ahmed from IPL 2026 owing to a quadricep injury.
As for Hyderabad, they snapped Rajasthan Royals' four-match victory streak in their previous outing and are looking to overtake Gujarat Titans at the fourth spot in the points table.