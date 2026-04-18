SRH Vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bowling First In Hyderabad - Check Playing XIs

SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Here is all you need to know about match 27 of Indian Premier League 2026 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Uppal: preview, toss update, playing XIs, impact substitute lists and more

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SRH Vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bowling First In Hyderabad - Check Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, and Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan chat before toss during their Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Both SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings have two wins from five games

  • CSK won toss, opted to bowl against SRH

  • MS Dhoni not playing tonight's game

SunRisers Hyderabad meet Chennai Super Kings in match 27 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Saturday (April 18).

ALSO READ: SRH Vs CSK Live Score

SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against SunRisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni once again was missing from CSK's playing XI as he recovers from his calf strain, while Dilshan Madushanka came in place of Harsh Dubey, to give SRH "more swinging options".

SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

The visiting Super Kings are seeking a third consecutive win to make up for three straight defeats at the start of the tournament. They have been hit by the premature exit of Khaleel Ahmed from IPL 2026 owing to a quadricep injury.

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SRH will take on CSK in match 27 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, April 18. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad talks to batting partner Ayush Mhatre during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. - AP Photo
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As for Hyderabad, they snapped Rajasthan Royals' four-match victory streak in their previous outing and are looking to overtake Gujarat Titans at the fourth spot in the points table.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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