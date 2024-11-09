Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Toss Update: NZ Bat First Against SL - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Dambulla on Saturday (November 9, 2024). This is the first game in a three-match series, which will be followed by three ODIs. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitch Hay(w), Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy.
Weeks after being blanked 0-2 by the Lankans in a two-Test series, the Kiwis are visiting the island nation again, this time for a white-ball tour. Though it is an entirely different format, the BlackCaps will no doubt have a spring in their step after the historic 3-0 Test series demolition of India in the latter's own backyard.
The New Zealand side that is touring Sri Lanka is radically distinct from the one that routed India, but the confidence of the unprecedented result in the den of Lanka's titanic neighbours could bode well for the new-look Kiwi outfit.
The T20I series assumes significance given that the 2026 T20 World Cup will be hosted jointly by Sri Lanka and India. The performances in this tour could help New Zealand firm up their core unit for the next T20 showpiece.
Sri Lanka are coming into this series on the back of a 1-2 ODI leg defeat against the West Indies. Charith Asalanka's men, however, clinched the T20I series 2-1 before that.