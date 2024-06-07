Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 15: When, Where To Watch

Following a disappointing start with a defeat in their opeing match the Sri Lanka cricket team is now gearing up to confront Bangladesh in match 15 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 8, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
In their season opener, Sri Lanka led by Wanindu Hasaranga won the toss against South Africa and opted to bat first against on a tricky pitch. However, in front of pacer Anrich Nortje's career-best 4/7 and strict fielding of SA, the Lankans were all bowled out at only 77 in 19.1 overs. Consequently, Sri Lanks lost the match by 6 wickets with 22 balls left to spare.
On the other hand, Bangladesh are also facing challengers with their form, having lost their warm up match against India by 60 runs. Prior to that, the team led by Najmul Shanto endured a 1-2 defeat agaisnt the USA in their three-match T20I series. This upcoming match is the season opener for the Bengal Tigers and this brings the chance to secure a winning start and break free from their recent disappointing streak.
When and where will the Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?
The Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Saturday, June 8 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
What is the scheduled start time for the Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match?
The Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match is slated to begin at 5:00 pm IST.
Where to watch Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.
Sri Lanka Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.
Bangladesh Squad For T20 World Cup 2024
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.