SL Vs BAN, ICC T20 WC 2024, Match 15 Prediction: Who Will Win, Pitch And Weather Report, H2H Record

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will face off in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 group-stage match on Friday at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Here are the predicted playing XI, pitch report, weather report, head-to-head record and other details of the match

Sri Lanka team celebrating after a wicket of South African player. AP PTI
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's captain Aiden Markram during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. Photo: AP/PTI
Sri Lanka are set to clash with Bangladesh in their second match of Group D in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The Asian battle will be held at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, 8 June 2024. (Streaming | Preview)

The Wanindu Hasaranga-led side have started their World Cup campaign with a loss against South Africa. They only managed to score 77 runs in front of the lethal bowling lineup of the Proteas. Aiden Markram's team chased down the target in 16.2 overs with six wickets to spare.

Sri Lanka need to come strong as they face Bangladesh next. Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka's experience will be very useful in the match against Bangladesh. In batting, Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama will be in the limelight.

For Bangladesh, it is their campaign opener and they will be eyeing to start with a victory. Najmul Hossain Shanto's team need to give a good start and for that, some of their experienced batters need to take responsibility.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Head-To-Head Record

Sri Lanka have faced Bangladesh 16 times in T20 internationals before and the Island nation have won 11 matches. Bangladesh have been successful on only five occasions.

Matches Played: 16

Sri Lanka Won: 11

Bangladesh Won: 5

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squads:

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vice-captain), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka.

Travelling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed (vice-captain), Litton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vice-captain), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed (vice-captain), Litton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Weather Report

The weather is going to be pleasant for the match. There is no sign of any precipitation. The temperature will be 32 degree Celsius during the match and it will drop upto a few degrees as the match progresses.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch of the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas has been favouring the team chasing the target. Batting second has been relatively easy as in all three matches played so far at this venue, the team batting second has won the match. The pitch looks good, but slower deliveries must be bowled regularly. However, there is not much to offer for spinners. The average first-inning score has been 153 runs.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Sri Lanka are expected to win against Bangladesh in the match. They have a much-balanced side with experienced players in form. Shakib Al Hasan may be very crucial for the Bangla side. Otherwise, they need to rely on the middle-order for runs. Sri Lanka have a 65% chance of winning the match in comparison of Bangladesh's 35%.

