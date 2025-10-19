Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch SL-W Vs BAN-W Match

Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in match 21 of ICC Women's World Cup 2025
The match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday
Sri Lanka are leading the head-to-head battle with 2 wins in 4 ODIs against Bangladesh
Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women are set to face off in Match 21 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, October 20, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Both teams have struggled in the tournament so far, with Sri Lanka winless and Bangladesh securing a single victory.
Sri Lanka, led by captain Chamari Athapaththu, has faced challenges in their previous matches, including a heavy defeat to South Africa. Despite these setbacks, they remain optimistic and are eager to register their first win of the tournament.
Bangladesh, under the leadership of Nigar Sultana, has shown resilience, including a notable victory over Pakistan. However, they too have faced difficulties, such as a heavy loss to Australia. Both the teams can't afford a loss from here as it will result them in an elimination from the tournament.
SL-W Vs BAN-W Head-to-Head in ODIs
Matches Played: 4
SL-W Won: 2
BAN-W Won: 0
No Result: 2
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Details
When is the SL-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match being played?
Sri Lanka will square off against Bangladesh women in match number 21 on Sunday, October 20 from 3PM (IST) onwards.
Where to watch the SL-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live in India?
The high-octane ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Simultaneously, the SL-W vs BAN-W match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Squads
Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga
Bangladesh Women: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Fariha Trisna, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter, Sumaiya Akter