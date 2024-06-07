Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 15 Preview: South Asian Rivals Vie For Top Spot

After a disheartening defeat to South Africa in their opening match, Sri Lanka faces the urgent task of bouncing back. The team’s batters must display improved shot selection and heightened match awareness to redeem themselves

Bangladesh Cricket team in new kit X @ICC
Bangladesh national cricket team in their new kit for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @ICC
info_icon

In Dallas, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will renew their rivalry in a bid to improve their chances to reach the Super Eights on Saturday, June 8 at Grand Prairie Stadium. (More Sports News)

Group D or the 'Group of Death' features three full members -- South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh -- the Netherlands, who are capable of pulling of upset wins and Nepal. and wins and margin of victories could play a vital role towards the end of the group stage.

The bowlers did well while defending 77 against South Africa and the Islanders would fancy their chances against an out of form Bangladesh side.

The bowlers did well while defending 77 against South Africa and the Islanders would fancy their chances against an out of form Bangladesh side.

BY PTI

Bangladesh have struggled in the shortest format this year. The have had series losses against Sri Lanka and USA. They were handed a comprehensive defeat by India in their warm up game as well.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka. Travelling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

Match Starts 6:00am IST. (With PTI Inputs)

