Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Proteas Off To A Winning Start, Beat SL By Six Wickets In New York

Led by Anrich Nortje's four wickets, South Africa put on a formidable performance with the ball as they beat Sri Lanka by six wickets and start their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 journey on a winning note at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Monday, June 3.
Earlier, SL skipper Wanindu Hasaranga won he toss and opted to bat first on a tricky pitch. However, pacer Anrich Nortje returned with a career-best 4/7 as South Africa exploited the bounce on offer to bowl out Sri Lanka for 77 in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.
Sri Lanka's decision to bat first completely backfired as they were bowled out for their lowest total in T20s.
Nortje bowled full tilt to lead the four-pronged pace attack and bettered his previous best T20 figures of 4/10.
Kagiso Rabada returned with 2/21, while wily left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj also relished the conditions to end with 2/22.
The veteran Angelo Mathews looked most comfortable and made a 16-ball 16 before Nortje dismissed him.
(With PTI inputs)