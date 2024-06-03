Welcome to the live coverage of yet another fixture in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. It's match 4 and sees Sri Lanka go head-to-head against South Africa in their Group D T20 World Cup opener at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Monday. The Lankans will be eager to get onto the points table at the earliest too as some tricky teams like Netherlands, Bangladesh and Nepal are clubbed with them in the group. Proteas are not in prime form off late, losing T20 series to India and West Indies. Will the tide turn in their favour in today's fixture? Catch the live scores and updates of the SL vs RSA, Group D match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Scorecard | Preview)