Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live Updates: RSA Inching Towards Victory Despite Losing Third Wicket Vs SL

Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers as South Africa bundled out Sri Lanka for 77 in their Group D T20 World Cup opener at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Monday. Opting to bat first, the Lankans lost wickets early on in their innings as Proteas' bowlers kept plucking wickets. Nortje ended up with 4/7 as RSA bundled out the Lankans under 20 overs. For Lanka, Angelo Mathews meated out couple of hefty blows but apart from that, it was a sorry looking scorecard. It was Sri Lanka's lowest total in T20 cricket. RSA will look to chase this down in a jiffy and boost their NRR. Catch the live scores and updates of the SL vs RSA, Group D match at T20 WC 2024, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
3 June 2024
3 June 2024
Sri Lanka will lock horns against Aiden Markram’s South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. AP

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Score After 10 Overs - RSA 47/2

South Africa need 31 runs in 60 balls with eight wickets in hand. Proteas lost their skipper and Reeza Hendricks early on but QdK and Tristan Stubbs have rebuild from then on as they look to chase down the paltry target.

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Proteas Stuttering In Run-Chase; Score After 5 Overs - RSA 23-2

SL bowlers have been spot-on with their line and length and it came to fruition with the wicket of Aiden Markram. Tristan Stubbs survived a DRS review but all in all, SL have been on the mark in the five overs.

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: RSA Lose Reeza Hendricks

RSA have lost Reeza Hendricks early in the run-chase of 78 against SL in New York.

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SLs Lowest Totals In T20Is

77 vs SA New York 2024 (today)
82 vs Ind Vizag 2016
87 vs Aus Bridgetown 2010
87 vs Ind Cuttack 2017
91 vs Eng Southampton 2021

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Oliver Baartman Speaks

He's a world class player (Nortje). Quicks allowed him to settle in. Glad for him. The way the guys handled things was phenomenal. The way Aiden marshalled the troops was exceptional. There is some movement for seamers, but if you apply yourself... It is a dream come true. Making debut for T20 World Cup is exceptional.

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SL All Out For 77

What a terrific bowling performance from RSA to bundle out the Islanders for 77 under 20 overs in New York. Despite losing the toss, Markram's men did not lose focus and kept plucking wickets as SL stuttered in New York. Nortje took four wickets with Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada taking two each.

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Anrich Nortje On A Roll In NY

The lanky pacer finishes up with 4/7 in his four over spell as he has tormented the SL batting line-up.

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SL Are 68/7 After 15 Overs

Despite some lusty blows from veteran Angelo Mathews, Proteas are still in command of this match as they look to bowl out the Lankans well under 100. Mathews remains the only hope for the Islanders if they are to get anywhere close to 100 or more.

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Asia Cup 2023 Final Repeat On The Cards?

In Sept 2023, SL were bundled out for a paltry score of 50 against India in the Asia Cup final. They are 46/6 against RSA in New York in the T20 WC in New York. History repeat itself?

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Stat Attack

Lowest total for SL after first 10 overs in T20Is
40/5 vs SA New York 2024 (Today)
42/2 vs Ind Colombo RPS 2021
43/7 vs Aus Cape Town 2007
43/4 vs Ind Dharamsala 2022

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SL Are 40/5 After 10 Overs

Wow! SL are in all sorts of trouble going into the next ten overs. They have lost half of their side with 40 runs on the board. Proteas will look for more wickets and wrap this up quickly.

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SL Are 21/1 After 5 Overs

After a slow and watchful start, SL are 21 for the loss of one wicket after five overs. SL lost Pathum Nissanka early to Oliver Baartman but Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis have been steady and will look to counter-attack to ramp up the scoring rate.

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Match Held Amidst Tightened Security

Snipers have been deployed in and around the ground. Read more about it right here -

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. - Courtesy: ICC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Games In New York To Have Police Snipers Deployed

BY Tejas Rane

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: National Anthem Time

It's time for the national anthems. First it will be South Africa first, then Sri Lanka.

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Captain Quotes

Markram: We actually would've bowled. Not sure how the wicket is going to play. Team has been together now for few years - majority of the squad. Did well at the ODI World Cup, ideally would've liked to go a few steps further. Good facilities here. All things have gone well and it's been thoroughly enjoyable so far. We're going with four quicks and one spinner in Keshav.

Hasaranga: We're going to bat first. We can see it's a good wicket. Just want to get a good score. Our bowling attack is so strong, that's our idea. I started my cricket 1 month before. I'm ready to go. Some players came after IPL, we played two practice games. We are going with 7-4 combination, 7 batters, 4 bowlers and 2 allrounders.

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SL Skipper Wins The Toss

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat. Check the playing XIs:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SL Skipper Staring At Record

All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is eight wickets away that will take him above Lasith Malinga and make Sri Lanka's most successful bowler in the tournament.

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Winners Prize Money Announced

ICC have announced a record-breaking prize fund of $11.25 million USD for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, with the winners set to receive at least $2.45 million.

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Head-To-Head Record

What's SL's record against the Proteas in the T20 WCs? Here's all you need to know -

SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup: David Miller Does An Asif Ali; South Africa Beat Sri Lanka By 4 Wickets - Highlights - null
Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Probable XIs, Pitch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Squads

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage

SL Vs RSA Live Blog, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Group D

Welcome to the live coverage of yet another fixture in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. It's match 4 and sees Sri Lanka go head-to-head against South Africa in their Group D T20 World Cup opener at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Monday. The Lankans will be eager to get onto the points table at the earliest too as some tricky teams like Netherlands, Bangladesh and Nepal are clubbed with them in the group. Proteas are not in prime form off late, losing T20 series to India and West Indies. Will the tide turn in their favour in today's fixture? Catch the live scores and updates of the SL vs RSA, Group D match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Scorecard | Preview)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha Paid Rs 100 Crore To AAP Leaders, Says ED
  2. On Cam: Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes In Maharashtra, 3 Dead
  3. WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Indian Users From The Platform. Know Why
  4. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
  5. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Taj Express Train In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Fargo’: Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh And Others Attend The Disney FYC Fest In Los Angeles – View Pics
  2. ‘The Morning Show’: Jennifer Aniston Leads The Pack As The Cast Attends An FYC Event In Los Angeles – View Pics
  3. ‘3 Body Problem’: Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Zine Tseng Attend Los Angeles Screening – View Pics
  4. ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Leave Mexico City Mesmerised With Their Promotional Antics – View Pics
  5. Mindful Luxury': Dia Mirza Pens Note For Designer Rahul Mishra & His 3Es
Sports News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Proteas Rebuild After Early Setback In Their Pursuit Of 78 Vs SL
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals
  3. Doordarshan Gets Sporty: State Broadcaster To Telecast India's T20 World Cup 2024 Matches, Paris Olympic Games
  4. Michael Carrick: Former Man United Midfielder Signs New Three-Year Deal With Middlesbrough
  5. Jose Mourinho: Attention Will Follow Me To Fenerbahce, Claims New Boss
World News
  1. NYC Couple Reeled Old Safe Containing $100,000 While Magnet Fishing, NYPD Allows Them To Keep It
  2. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
  3. Pakistan: In Relief For Imran Khan, Court Suspends 10 Year Sentence In Cipher Case
  4. 2 NYC Officers And A Gunman Are Shot And Wounded During A Pursuit, Officials Say
  5. University of the Arts Philadelphia Will Shut Down On June 7; What Is The Reason Behind This Sudden Announcement?
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In Delhi; INDIA-bloc To Hold Meet After Result Announcement
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals