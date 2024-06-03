SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Score After 10 Overs - RSA 47/2
South Africa need 31 runs in 60 balls with eight wickets in hand. Proteas lost their skipper and Reeza Hendricks early on but QdK and Tristan Stubbs have rebuild from then on as they look to chase down the paltry target.
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Proteas Stuttering In Run-Chase; Score After 5 Overs - RSA 23-2
SL bowlers have been spot-on with their line and length and it came to fruition with the wicket of Aiden Markram. Tristan Stubbs survived a DRS review but all in all, SL have been on the mark in the five overs.
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: RSA Lose Reeza Hendricks
RSA have lost Reeza Hendricks early in the run-chase of 78 against SL in New York.
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SLs Lowest Totals In T20Is
77 vs SA New York 2024 (today)
82 vs Ind Vizag 2016
87 vs Aus Bridgetown 2010
87 vs Ind Cuttack 2017
91 vs Eng Southampton 2021
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Oliver Baartman Speaks
He's a world class player (Nortje). Quicks allowed him to settle in. Glad for him. The way the guys handled things was phenomenal. The way Aiden marshalled the troops was exceptional. There is some movement for seamers, but if you apply yourself... It is a dream come true. Making debut for T20 World Cup is exceptional.
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SL All Out For 77
What a terrific bowling performance from RSA to bundle out the Islanders for 77 under 20 overs in New York. Despite losing the toss, Markram's men did not lose focus and kept plucking wickets as SL stuttered in New York. Nortje took four wickets with Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada taking two each.
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Anrich Nortje On A Roll In NY
The lanky pacer finishes up with 4/7 in his four over spell as he has tormented the SL batting line-up.
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SL Are 68/7 After 15 Overs
Despite some lusty blows from veteran Angelo Mathews, Proteas are still in command of this match as they look to bowl out the Lankans well under 100. Mathews remains the only hope for the Islanders if they are to get anywhere close to 100 or more.
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Asia Cup 2023 Final Repeat On The Cards?
In Sept 2023, SL were bundled out for a paltry score of 50 against India in the Asia Cup final. They are 46/6 against RSA in New York in the T20 WC in New York. History repeat itself?
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Stat Attack
Lowest total for SL after first 10 overs in T20Is
40/5 vs SA New York 2024 (Today)
42/2 vs Ind Colombo RPS 2021
43/7 vs Aus Cape Town 2007
43/4 vs Ind Dharamsala 2022
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SL Are 40/5 After 10 Overs
Wow! SL are in all sorts of trouble going into the next ten overs. They have lost half of their side with 40 runs on the board. Proteas will look for more wickets and wrap this up quickly.
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SL Are 21/1 After 5 Overs
After a slow and watchful start, SL are 21 for the loss of one wicket after five overs. SL lost Pathum Nissanka early to Oliver Baartman but Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis have been steady and will look to counter-attack to ramp up the scoring rate.
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Match Held Amidst Tightened Security
Snipers have been deployed in and around the ground. Read more about it right here -
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: National Anthem Time
It's time for the national anthems. First it will be South Africa first, then Sri Lanka.
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Captain Quotes
Markram: We actually would've bowled. Not sure how the wicket is going to play. Team has been together now for few years - majority of the squad. Did well at the ODI World Cup, ideally would've liked to go a few steps further. Good facilities here. All things have gone well and it's been thoroughly enjoyable so far. We're going with four quicks and one spinner in Keshav.
Hasaranga: We're going to bat first. We can see it's a good wicket. Just want to get a good score. Our bowling attack is so strong, that's our idea. I started my cricket 1 month before. I'm ready to go. Some players came after IPL, we played two practice games. We are going with 7-4 combination, 7 batters, 4 bowlers and 2 allrounders.
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SL Skipper Wins The Toss
Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat. Check the playing XIs:
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SL Skipper Staring At Record
All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is eight wickets away that will take him above Lasith Malinga and make Sri Lanka's most successful bowler in the tournament.
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Winners Prize Money Announced
ICC have announced a record-breaking prize fund of $11.25 million USD for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, with the winners set to receive at least $2.45 million.
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Head-To-Head Record
What's SL's record against the Proteas in the T20 WCs? Here's all you need to know -
SL Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Squads
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage
SL Vs RSA Live Blog, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Group D
Welcome to the live coverage of yet another fixture in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. It's match 4 and sees Sri Lanka go head-to-head against South Africa in their Group D T20 World Cup opener at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Monday. The Lankans will be eager to get onto the points table at the earliest too as some tricky teams like Netherlands, Bangladesh and Nepal are clubbed with them in the group. Proteas are not in prime form off late, losing T20 series to India and West Indies. Will the tide turn in their favour in today's fixture? Catch the live scores and updates of the SL vs RSA, Group D match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Scorecard | Preview)