Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Probable XIs, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win the Sri Lanka Vs South Africa clash? What would be the playing XIs? Will it rain during Sri Lanka Vs South Africa match? Here is everything you need to know about the fourth match of the T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka is all set to go head to head against South Africa in match 4 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday, June 3. Both of these teams are top tier in Group D. (More Cricket News)

Wanindu Hasaranga's Sri Lanka are eyeing a strong beginning in their pursuit of a second World T20 title, while Aiden Markram's South Africa will also strive for a victorious start as they aim for a T20 World Cup title.

Who will win the Sri Lanka Vs South Africa clash? What would be the playing XIs? Will it rain during Sri Lanka Vs South Africa match? Here is everything you need to know about match No 4 of the T20 World Cup.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa Head To Head Record

South Africa and Sri Lanka have played against each other in 17 matches in T20I. Out of these 17 games , South Africa have won 11 whereas Sri Lanka have come out victorious in five matches. One match tied.

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa Squads

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Janith Liyanage.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa Predicted XIs

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa Weather Report

The temperature during the Sri Lanka vs. South Africa match will range between 18° and 30°C. The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a 2% chance of precipitation. Humidity will be around 57%, and winds will be blowing at 5 km/h.

Will It Rain During Sri Lanka Vs South Africa Match?

The match is scheduled for 8 am (local time), at which point there is only a 10% chance of precipitation. While an early morning shower is possible, it is unlikely to be significant enough to disrupt the game.

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa Pitch Report

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, is a brand new facility with pitch purpose-built for the T20 World Cup 2024 and completed in record time. The team winning the toss would likely opt to field first, aiming to get accustomed to the pitch's characteristics and gather insights from the batting team's performance, thus enabling more-informed strategy for their chase.

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa Match Prediction

According to Google, South Africa have a 67% chance of winning this match, while Sri Lanka's chances are lower at 33%.

