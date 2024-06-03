Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Games In New York To Have Police Snipers Deployed

India vs Pakistan on 9 June, one of the most high-profile match in the tournament's group stage, will be played the at venue and attract many cricket enthusiasts

Nassau Cricket Stadium ICC
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Photo: Courtesy: ICC
info_icon

Cricket games to be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will have police snipers deployed at secretive locations as local authorities look to tighten up security before the first T20 World Cup match. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

On June 3, Monday, Sri Lanka will play South Africa at the stadium, that has a seating capacity of 34,000. The Nassau County Police Department have made sure the matches played at the stadium go on without any mishap. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host T20 World Cup games between June 3-12.

One of the big games that will attract huge crowds will be the mouth-watering, India vs Pakistan tie, that will be played on June 9.

A pro-ISIS group has reportedly threatened to target matches, ahead of the tournament.

A pitch invader being handled by security staff - AP and X
T20 World Cup: Fan Breaches Security To Meet Rohit Sharma; Tackled 'American Football Style'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement to BBC Sport.

"We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event."

Speaking about the security, the local police county will close the park land surrounding the ground on eight match days to counter the threat posed by a potential drone attack.

Fans thronging to the stadium will have to go through various security checks and airport-style security scanners will also be used. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman had earlier stated that the security at the stadium will be like that of 'Super Bowl' but on 'steroids'.

