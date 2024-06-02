Cricket

T20 World Cup: Fan Breaches Security To Meet Rohit Sharma; Tackled 'American Football Style'

Dramatic visuals of the incident are going viral on the Internet. In the clips, the fan seems to be very close to the Indian skipper and in contact with him

AP and X
A pitch invader being handled by security staff Photo: AP and X
info_icon

While India were fielding during their warm-up fixture against Bangladesh on Saturday, a fan breached security and came sprinting towards skipper Rohit Sharma. He was soon pinned down by the security staff and then taken away. (More Cricket News)

Skipper Rohit Sharma could be seen gesturing to the security staff to take it easy on the fan. The security people however were in no mood to let it go easily as they pinned the fan on the ground and waited for more of their colleagues to arrive. Once more of the security staff came, the fan was taken out of the playing area.

Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma post India vs Bangladesh warm up match. - X/ @BCCI
India Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Pant, Hardik, Bowlers Prove Too Hot To Handle

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

American cricket journalist, who has covered the sport for ESPNCricinfo, told pitch invaders to remain beware of the New York State Troopers and NYPD (New York Police Department).

"Beware. If you try to run onto a cricket field in New York during this T20 World Cup, the NY State Troopers & NYPD are not going to giggle and gently escort you off the field like Jarvo. You will get tackled American football style and handcuffed straight to jail," he wrote.

Captains light show ahead of the T20 World Cup - ICC 2023
T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Stars In Captains Light Show At Rockfeller Centre Building - Check Pics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The game saw India get an easy win against their neighbours Bangladesh. Rishabh Pant, seems set to start as the wicket-keeper for India after he not only scored a breezy half-century but also kept wickets.

Hardik Pandya, who struggled with bat throughout the IPL, also scored a 40 not out off just 23 balls to signal his return to form. India got to a solid 182//5 in their 20 overs.

India defended the total easily with Bangladesh batters looking totally off colour.

Another big positive for India was Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer staked claim to start as second pacer alongside Jasprit Bumrah with a brilliant new ball spell where he took two wickets.

Virat Kohli was not part of the match.

