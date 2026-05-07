SRH Vs PBKS, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins takes the catch to get Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins takes the catch to get Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)