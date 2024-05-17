SRH Vs GT: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who won yesterday’s IPL match? The rain gods decided to show no mercy when Sunrisers Hyderabad hosted the Gujarat Titans in match No. 66 of the Indian Premier League as the game was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. (As It Happened |More Cricket News)
Well, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium saw its first-ever washout in 76 IPL games, and courtesy of the same, the home side, SRH qualified for the playoffs.
With two teams taking a point each after persistent rain at Uppal, the Delhi Capitals were eliminated from the competition. All eyes now shift to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for a crucial Royal Challengers Bengaluru- Chennai Super Kings game which will act as a virtual quarter-final.
The Faf Du Plessis-led side will need to win the game by 18 runs or chase the target within 18.1 overs, assuming the Super Kings score 200 in the first innings.
With respect to the top two spots, a win against the Kolkata Knight Riders for the Rajasthan Royals in match No. 70 of the IPL at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will confirm their second place finish in the table.
For SRH to play Qualifier 1, they will have to beat Punjab Kings and will depend on Kolkata Knight Riders to defeat the Rajasthan Royals. If CSK beat RCB at the M Chinnaswamy, with RR and SRH, both losing their final league games, Ruturaj’s men could be flying to Ahmedabad to play the first Qualifier of IPL 2024.
Updated Points Table After SRH Vs GT