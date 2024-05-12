Cricket

Will MS Dhoni Retire Today? Chennai Super Kings' Social Media Post Keeps Fans Guessing

The Chennai Super Kings have requested their superfans to stay back after the Indian Premier League 2024 game against Rajasthan Royals at home, as "something special" is coming their way. Could this be MS Dhoni's last match?

MS Dhoni, CSK vs RR, Chepauk, IPL 2024, AP photo
MS Dhoni in action during the Indian Premier League 2024 game between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (May 12). Photo: AP/R. Parthibhan
info_icon

Twelve games have elapsed, and the thirteenth is underway. Each time Chennai Super Kings have taken the field in Indian Premier League 2024, eyes have been transfixed on MS Dhoni's every action. The endeavour has been to savour every remaining playing (and non-playing) moment of the legend, the match state and CSK's position in the league notwithstanding. (CSK Vs RR Match Blog | Scorecard)

We are now well into CSK's final home game in the league phase this season. The Chennai franchise has requested its superfans to stay back after the game as "something special" is coming their way. Could this be the last time 'Thala' is seen doing what he does best?

The Super Kings have an annual tradition of thanking the fans at the end of their last league match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with players taking a lap of honour and tossing a bunch of goodies into the stands. So the message requesting fans to stay back might be referring to that.

But knowing Dhoni and CSK, a surprise is never off the table. The team currently stands at 12 points from as many games, and needs to win both its remaining matches to have a good shot at entering the play-offs. With their advancement not a guarantee, and Dhoni's earlier promise that his "last game will be at Chepauk", the moment crores were dreading might finally arrive at the end of CSK's home clash against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. - AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav
IPL 2024: 'His Mind Is Staying Up To Date, But Body Might Give Way', Says Uthappa On Dhoni

BY PTI

It is typical of Dhoni to keep fans guessing, and drop a bombshell when they least expect it. He did it when he retired from the Indian cricket team, employing a seemingly-casual Instagram post to deliver the news. One never knows how the legendary wicketkeeper-batter will choose to announce it this time.

Despite a persistent knee issue and his advanced age, the 42-year-old has displayed power hitting of the highest calibre as well as wicket-keeping reflexes of yore in IPL 2024. So much so, that despite delighting fans and continuing to compete at an elite level for so many years, the common refrain whenever Dhoni announces retirement is expected to be: "why now?".

