CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings Take On Rajasthan Royals With Only Victory In Sight

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royal Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match no 61 of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Ruturaj Gaikwad's men know a victory could suffice if they are to qualify for the playoffs whereas Royals' win means they could become the second team to progress after Kolkata Knight Riders, yesterday. Toss will be crucial in today's game as it the reigning champions face their toughest test in IPL 2024. Get all the live scores and updates for match 61, CSK vs RR, IPL 2024, right here