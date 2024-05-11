CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Chennai Super Kings face a tough challenge from Rajasthan Royals on Sunday as they look to find some momentum to make a decisive run to the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs. (Preview | Full Coverage)
The two teams meet for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
The Royals are sitting at the second spot in the table separated from Kolkata Knight Riders by virtue of net run rate. The Sanju Samson-led side has eight wins and three losses in their 11 games but have still not confirmed their entry into the final 4.
A win against CSK on Sunday will not just boost their playoff chances but will also help them finish in the top 2.
CSK have six wins and six losses and have struggled for consistency this season. A strong finish to the league stage is what their fans would be hoping for.
A loss against RR could really damage their prospects and put them at the mercy of others if they want to go to the knockouts.
CSK Vs RR Predicted Playing XIs
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh (Impact Sub: Sameer Rizvi)
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey/Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Donovan Ferreira/Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma (Impact Sub: Jos Buttler)
CSK Vs RR Pitch Report
This season even the Chepauk surface has been largely flat but this being a day game could bring the spinners in play and the pitch might play like the usual Chepauk wicket.
CSK Vs RR Squads
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Aravelly Avanish, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi.
RR: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.
CSK Vs RR Head to Head
The two sides have met 29 times so far including in the final of the opening edition of the IPL. CSK hold a narrow 15-14 lead over RR in their head to head record.
CSK Vs RR Weather Update
It will be a typical hot and humid Chennai afternoon with the temperature expected to be in mid 30s and the humidity above 70%.
CSK Vs RR Who Will Win
The Google Predictor expects an evenly poised game with CSK having 51% chances of winning while RR with a 49% chance of winning.
CSK Vs RR Fantasy XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tushar Deshpande, Avesh Khan