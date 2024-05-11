Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan take run as Chennai Super Kings' Simarjeet Singh watches during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan take run as Chennai Super Kings' Simarjeet Singh watches during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki