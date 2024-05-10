Cricket

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Continues Ahmedabad Affair With Splendid Century

Gill and Sudarshan's twin centuries powered GT to 231/3 in their 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in match number 59 of the Indian Premier League on Friday

X/@IPL
Shubman Gill acknowledges the crowd after scoring his 4th century Photo: X/@IPL
Shubman Gill returned to form where else but at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with an outstanding century as Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth first innings total of 231/3 against Chennai Super Kings in match number 59 of the Indian Premier League on Friday. (Follow Live | Scorecard)

Gill reached to his ton on the 50th ball of his innings as fours and sixes rained from the bats of the GT skipper and his opening partner Sai Sudharsan who himself scored his maiden IPL hundred. For Gill, this was his fourth IPL ton and he has scored all four of them for the Titans.

Sudharsan bats en route to his 96 against CSK in Ahmedabad on Monday. - IPL/BCCI
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan Tears Into Chennai Super Kings Attack, Creates Massive Record

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Gill scored 104 and smashed nine fours and six maximums before getting out on the 55th delivery he faced. Before getting dismissed, Gill had already stitched IPL's joint-highest opening partnership of 210 runs with Sudharsan.

Gill loves playing in Ahmedabad and has an incredible record at the venue. In his last 10 innings these are his scores at Ahmedabad in IPL: 94*, 101, 129, 39, 31, 36, 89*, 8, 16, 104 (today)

Gill and Sudarshan's twin centuries powered GT to 231/3 in their 20 overs. Even though the score looks massive, the Titans at one point looked like touching 250 but CSK pulled back things in the last five overs conceding only 41 runs.

For CSK, Tushar Deshpande was the lone wicket-taker taking out both the GT openers in the 18th over.

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Records Galore As Sudharsan, Gill Hit Hundreds At Modi Stadium

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Just one loss away from elimination, Gujarat Titans are facing an uphill battle against the Chennai Super Kings. The toss was won by Ruturaj Gaikwad and he invited GT to bat first which they gladly accepted.

Kartik Tyagi made his debut for Gujarat Titans. He replaced Josh Little in the playing XI. For CSK, Rachin Ravindra returned to the playing XI replacing Richard Gleeson.

