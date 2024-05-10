GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Continues Ahmedabad Affair With Splendid Century

Shubman Gill returned to form where else but at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with an outstanding century as Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth first innings total of 231/3 against Chennai Super Kings in match number 59 of the Indian Premier League on Friday. (Follow Live | Scorecard)
Gill reached to his ton on the 50th ball of his innings as fours and sixes rained from the bats of the GT skipper and his opening partner Sai Sudharsan who himself scored his maiden IPL hundred. For Gill, this was his fourth IPL ton and he has scored all four of them for the Titans.
Gill scored 104 and smashed nine fours and six maximums before getting out on the 55th delivery he faced. Before getting dismissed, Gill had already stitched IPL's joint-highest opening partnership of 210 runs with Sudharsan.
Gill loves playing in Ahmedabad and has an incredible record at the venue. In his last 10 innings these are his scores at Ahmedabad in IPL: 94*, 101, 129, 39, 31, 36, 89*, 8, 16, 104 (today)
Gill and Sudarshan's twin centuries powered GT to 231/3 in their 20 overs. Even though the score looks massive, the Titans at one point looked like touching 250 but CSK pulled back things in the last five overs conceding only 41 runs.
For CSK, Tushar Deshpande was the lone wicket-taker taking out both the GT openers in the 18th over.
Just one loss away from elimination, Gujarat Titans are facing an uphill battle against the Chennai Super Kings. The toss was won by Ruturaj Gaikwad and he invited GT to bat first which they gladly accepted.
Kartik Tyagi made his debut for Gujarat Titans. He replaced Josh Little in the playing XI. For CSK, Rachin Ravindra returned to the playing XI replacing Richard Gleeson.