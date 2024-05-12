Cricket

CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024: What's Chennai's Weather Forecast Today?

CSK vs RR, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings need a win against Rajasthan Royals to stay in contention for the playoff spot. Here is the weather forecast of Chennai

IPL 2024: CSK vs SRH, Chepauk, AP Photo
IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals. Photo: AP
CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play to Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 61 of the IPL 2024. Know what will be the weather in Chennai today, Sunday, May 12. (Preview | Full Coverage)

Chennai lost their previous IPL fixture to Gujarat Titans by 35 runs and must win against Shubman Gill's troops if they are to stay alive in playoff race. They are currently placed fourth in the IPL point table with six wins.

On the other hand, RR are second with 16 points from 11 matches played. A win against CSK will seal Samson's side's entry in the playoffs.

IPL 2024 Points Table

MA Chidambaram Pitch Report

The Chepauk track has seen four of the six games won by the teams batting second. The match will be played on Pitch No. 6 that will have black soil and was the same surface used for GT and LSG games.

Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana, left, celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aiden Markram during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. - AP Photo/R.Parthiban
IPL 2024: 'MS Dhoni Has Played Father's Role In My Cricket Career', Says Matheesha Pathirana

BY PTI

Chennai Weather Today

Afternoon weather in Chennai will be around 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be at 71%.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Maheesh Theekshana

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Tanush Kotian, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Dhruv Jurel, Abid Mushtaq

