South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-Up Match: PAK-W Bat First

Pakistan Women have chosen to bat first at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in their World Cup warm-up match against South Africa. Check all details here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa Vs Pakistan Live Streaming ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Match report live streaming
South Africa Women face Pakistan Women at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in their warm-up fixture for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Photo: X/ProteasWomenCSA
  • Pakistan Women look to assess batting depth and bowling combinations before the tournament opener

  • South Africa banking on in-form Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits to set the tone

  • Both sides testing balance and adaptability in Sri Lankan conditions

South Africa Women face Pakistan Women at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in their warm-up fixture for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. With the tournament around the corner, both teams will use this clash as a crucial opportunity to fine-tune combinations and assess players in match conditions. 

The Pakistani side comes into this practice match on the back of hard-fought contests in recent weeks. Their batting lineup carries experience through Sidra Amin and Muneeba Ali, who provide stability at the top. All-round contributions will be expected from Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana, while the bowling attack, led by Diana Baig and Nashra Sandhu, will focus on applying pressure on South Africa’s dynamic batting order.  

South Africa, having recently toured Pakistan, arrive in Colombo looking to reinforce their strengths. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits will lead from the front with consistent run-making, while the likes of Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus add stability to both batting and bowling. The Proteas bowlers, including Ayabonga Khaka and Masabata Klaas, will aim to adapt quickly to conditions that could play a big role during the main tournament.  

This match is more than just a warm-up as both sides eye the momentum needed to tackle the World Cup challenge in Sri Lanka. For Pakistan, it is about proving they can compete with stronger opponents, and for South Africa, it is about sharpening their edge to go deep into the competition.

South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm Up Match: Toss Update

Pakistan Women have opted to bat first.

South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm Up Match: Squads

Pakistan Women’s Team: Aliya Riaz, Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah  

South Africa Women’s Team: Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune  

South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm Up Match: Live Streaming Info

The Suth Africa vs Pakistan women ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match is not available for live streaming. The Women's World Cup starting September 30 can be streamed live on the JioHostar app and website. The match won't be televised as well and the Women's World Cup will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

Published At:
