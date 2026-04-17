South Africa Women Vs India Women LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch The Series Opener?

Summary of this article
South Africa women will take on India women in first of the three T20I in Durban on Friday
India are touring South Africa for a five-match T20I series
The first T20I will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app in India from 90:30 PM
South Africa Women and India Women are set to lock horns in the 1st T20I of the five-match series at Kingsmead, Durban on April 17, marking the start of a crucial buildup to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.
Both teams will treat this series as a key preparation window, especially with their recent rivalry intensifying after India’s victory over South Africa in the ODI World Cup final.
India Women head into the contest with strong momentum, having recently defeated Australia 2-1 in their own backyard and enjoying a dominant run across formats.
The batting unit, featuring Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Richa Ghosh, looks explosive, while their bowling attack has consistently adapted well in overseas conditions, making them slight favourites.
South Africa Women, on the other hand, will look to bounce back after a disappointing 4-1 T20I series loss to New Zealand. Playing at home could offer them an edge, but the absence of experienced players like Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk puts additional pressure on skipper Laura Wolvaardt and key performers like Chloe Tryon and Nonkululeko Mlaba.
South Africa Women Vs India Women, 1st T20I: Weather Forecast
The weather in Durban is expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures around 22°C during match time. Humidity levels could be high, hovering near 80%, which may assist swing bowling early on. There is no significant rain threat forecast, ensuring a full game is likely.
The Kingsmead surface is expected to assist both batters and pacers, with early movement for seamers and good scoring opportunities later on. With both sides evenly matched on paper but India carrying better recent form, the opening clash promises to set the tone for an exciting series.
South Africa Women Vs India Women, 1st T20I: Streaming Details
The 1st T20I between South Africa Women and India Women will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the match via live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, with the game scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST.
South Africa Women Vs India Women, 1st T20I: Squads
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Ayanda Hlubi, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-mari Marx
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Uma Chetry, Bharti Fulmali