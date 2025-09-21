Saim Ayub’s Poor Batting Form Raises Big Questions Before India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Saim Ayub’s poor batting form, including three consecutive ducks, puts his spot under scrutiny ahead of India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025, despite his unexpected bowling impact keeping him in contention

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Saim Ayub's Poor Batting Form Raises Big Questions Before India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash
  • Saim Ayub has scored three consecutive ducks in Asia Cup 2025

  • His off-spin bowling has impressed with six wickets at 5.60 economy

  • Pakistan face a tough selection call ahead of India clash

Pakistan's opening batter Saim Ayub has become a focal point of debate ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against India. His form with the bat has been a significant concern for the Pakistan team management and fans alike.

The 23-year-old has registered three consecutive ducks in the tournament -- against Oman, India, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) -- making him only the second Pakistani player in T20 International history to do so, following Abdullah Shafique's record of four.

Across those innings, Ayub faced just four balls and failed to score a single run, highlighting a worrying trend for Pakistan's top order. His overall record in UAE conditions is also poor, with five ducks in eleven T20Is and an average of just 16.09, which is well below his career strike rate of 135.54.

These statistics have intensified scrutiny over his place in the playing eleven for this crucial India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four encounter.

Bowling Impact Keeps Ayub In Contention For Asia Cup 2025

Despite his struggles with the bat, Saim Ayub has been surprisingly effective with the ball during the Asia Cup 2025. He has taken six wickets in the tournament, including five in the powerplay overs, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 5.60.

This makes Ayub the only player in the Asia Cup to have dismissed more batters than he has scored runs, a rare feat in T20 cricket. His off-spin bowling has added significant value for Pakistan, especially in the UAE conditions that favour slower bowlers.

Pakistan's lack of reliable alternatives at the top of the order has also played a role in keeping Ayub in contention for selection.

The team management faces a challenging decision, weighing Ayub's bowling contributions against his poor batting form as they prepare for this high-stakes India vs Pakistan Super Four match.

Saim Ayub, with 6 ducks in 42 T20Is, has become Pakistan’s active cricketer with the most ducks in T20Is. - X/SaimAyub7
Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Saim Ayub Out For Golden Duck, Tanvir's Bold Bumrah Claim Faces Early Test

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan's Top Order Dilemma Ahead Of India Clash

Tonight's match in Dubai presents a major selection dilemma for Pakistan's team management. Fakhar Zaman has performed well at number three but has struggled as an opener, and moving him up could potentially weaken the middle order.

Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz have shown promise, but reshuffling the top three risks disrupting what has been Pakistan's most consistent opening pair this season.

Ayub's inclusion remains uncertain, but reports suggest he may still retain his spot in the playing eleven, with the team banking on his bowling skills and hoping his batting form returns at a crucial moment.

India's Probable Playing XI Against Pakistan

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan's Probable Playing XI Against India

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Published At:
