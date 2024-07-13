Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was seen in the crowd at the Wimbledon 2024 last Saturday. Tendulkar also got a standing ovation from the crowd at the Centre Court during one of the matches that he had come to watch. (More Cricket News)
In a video uploaded by Wimbledon's social media accounts, the batting great could be seen answering some interesting questions regarding cricket and tennis.
On being asked who is that one tennis player he would love to bat with, Tendulkar named Roger Federer.
The 'Little Master' also gave the reason behind his selection of the Swiss Maestro as his batting partner.
“He has got cricketing connections, where his mother is from South Africa and he follows cricket, and when we sat together and chatted, we discussed a lot of cricket and not just tennis. So, it has to be Roger.”
Federer is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time just like Tendulkar is seen as the GOAT of cricket. The first man to win 20 Grand Slams, Federer currently sits behind Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in terms of most Grand Slam wins.
At Wimbledon, the Swiss Maestro has won eight titles, the most by any player in the Open era. He retired in 2022.
Tendulkar also revealed the two players who he thought would be great doubles partner. "Warney and Yuvraj would be the ones," he said.
"There are two strong contenders. Unfortunately, we lost Shane Warne a couple of years ago but I enjoyed playing tennis with Warney. In fact, we played together in London
And the other guy is from the Indian cricket team, Yuvraj Singh, who has also retired."
Wimbledon 2024 Updates
Wimbledon 2024 is nearing its end with the final of the women's singles scheduled for Saturday, July 13 and the men's singles final set to take place on Sunday, July 14.
Ater a heartbreak in this year's French Open final, Jasmine Paolini will be in another title clash, this time against Barbora Krejcikova, in the Wimbledon. On Sunday, the rematch of last year's Wimbledon final takes place as Carlos Alcaraz aims to defend his title against an in-form Novak Djokovic.