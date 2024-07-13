Tennis

Wimbledon: Djokovic Salutes 'Complete' Alcaraz After Setting Up Final Rematch

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz again stands in the way of an eighth Wimbledon crown, and record-breaking 25th Major title, for Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (right) will lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's final.
info_icon

Novak Djokovic says Carlos Alcaraz is "as complete a player as they come", after setting up a rematch with the Spaniard in this year's Wimbledon final. (More Tennis News)

The seven-time champion booked his place in a 10th SW19 showpiece - and sixth in a row - following a straight-sets victory over Lorenzo Musetti on Centre Court.

Reigning champion Alcaraz once again stands in the way of an eighth Wimbledon crown - and record-breaking 25th major title - with Djokovic aiming to avenge his defeat by the Spaniard in last year's final.

And the Serb paid tribute to the 21-year-old, who is eyeing a fourth career major and second of the season - adding to last month's French Open triumph.

"He's a great example of a player that has an all-round balance," Djokovic said.

"He has a great team around him, great values in his life, a lot of charisma and is someone who carries himself superbly. That's one of the reasons why he is so popular.

"He's one of the greatest 21-year-olds we've ever seen, and we're going to see a lot of him in the future, no doubt. He's going to win many Grand Slams, but hopefully not in two days. He can do it when I retire.

"He already beat me here in a Wimbledon final in a five-set thriller, so I don't expect anything less than a huge battle. He is as complete a player as they come, so it's going to take the best of my ability to beat him."

Djokovic's run to the final is all the more remarkable considering he underwent knee surgery just over a month ago following his withdrawal from Roland-Garros.

And despite the initial uncertainty surrounding his participation in the grass-court major, he is thrilled with the strides he has made in such a short space of time.

"There was plenty of doubt," admitted Djokovic. "I came into London eight days before the tournament started. I didn’t know [if I would play] and was keeping everything open until the day of the draw.

"I played a couple of practice sets with top players and that proved to me that I was in a good enough state to not just be in Wimbledon, but to go deep into the tournament. That kind of mentality is there and is ever present.

"I'm obviously very, very pleased and satisfied to get to another final, but I don't want to stop there."

