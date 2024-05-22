Cricket

RR Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl; Hetmyer Returns - Check Playing XIs

If RR are coming off four losses and a rained-off game, RCB have notched up six consecutive wins to sound a warning to their rivals that they mean business in the playoffs

X/@RCBTweets
RCB Captain Faf du Plessis on right with RR captain Sanju Samson Photo: X/@RCBTweets
info_icon

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Scorecard | Follow Live)

The loser of this match will be eliminated from the tournament while the winner will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second Qualifier at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

IPL 2019, RCB Vs KXIP: Virat Kohli Makes Huge Statement After Royal Challengers Bangalore's Third Successive Win - null
RCB Cancel Practice And Presser After Virat Kohli Security Threat; Four Arrested

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Shimron Hetmyer who had missed the last few games returned to the RR playing side boosting their lower middle order in this crucial encounter.

RCB on the other hand are going in with the same team that they played against Chennai Super Kings in their last league stage game.

RR Vs RCB Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

Impact Subs: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian

Virat Kohli in action against CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. - PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
RCB Vs CSK: Virat Kohli Becomes First Player In IPL History To Score 3000 Runs At A Venue

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Royals, at one stage, had looked set for a top-place finish in the league stage before a string of four defeats and a washout in the last game against KKR resulted in Sanju Samson's side finishing third behind Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, RCB have sensationally fought their way back from the brink of elimination. After losing seven of their first eight games this season, the team led by Faf du Plessis hit a dream run and finally knocked out defending champions Chennai Super Kings a few nights ago to seal a playoffs berth.

If Rajasthan Royals are coming off four losses and a rained-off game, RCB have notched up six consecutive wins to sound a warning to their rivals that they mean business in the playoffs.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rain, Hailstorm Causes Extensive Damage In Arunachal district
  2. Intense South Kashmir Election Campaign Takes Spiritual Turn
  3. Studies Link Stroke With Extreme Temperatures, Night-Time Heat
  4. Telangana BJP Hits Out At Cong Govt Over Farm Loan Waiver, Paddy Procurement
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 22: SC Pulls Up Hemant Soren Over Bail Plea, Calcutta HC Cancels OBC Certificates, Countries Move To Recognise Palestine And More
Entertainment News
  1. Rakhi Sawant Receives Death Threats While Being Hospitalized, Lawyer Reveals Details
  2. Jessica Madsen Knows She's Done Her ‘Job Right' If She Gets Hateful Messages About Her ‘Bridgerton' Character
  3. Divyanka Tripathi Shares Glimpses Of Her 'Much-Needed Stress Buster' With Hubby Vivek
  4. Cannes 2024 Film Festival: Check Out The Celebs At ‘Marcello Mio’ Red Carpet Premiere
  5. Kajol's 'Wednesday Wisdom' On Whether Your Glass Is Half Full Or Half Empty ... 'It Is Refillable'
Sports News
  1. Shah Rukh Khan Hospitalised In Ahmedabad Day After Attending IPL 2024 Qualifier 1
  2. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Women Lose 0-5 To ARG In FIH Pro League; Men's Match Underway
  3. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Field First; Check Playing XIs
  4. RR Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl; Hetmyer Returns - Check Playing XIs
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Liverpool Teenager Ben Doak Makes Scotland's Preliminary Squad
World News
  1. Daily Marijuana Use Outpaces Daily Drinking In The US, A New Study Says
  2. Travel Hack Alert! Earn 3x Alaska Miles On Rent Payments
  3. Former UK Post Office Boss Breaks Down In Inquiry Over Scandal That Saw Hundreds Wrongly Convicted
  4. Former Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Takes A 7.7% stake in Buzzfeed
  5. Over 50 Pc Of World's Mangroves At Risk Of Collapse, Climate Change Leading Factor: IUCN
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM's Terms INDIA-bloc 'Extremely Communal' At Dwarka Rally; Kejriwal Says Want 'Fair Probe' In Maliwal Case
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Women Lose 0-5 To ARG In FIH Pro League; Men's Match Underway