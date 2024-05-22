RR Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl; Hetmyer Returns - Check Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Scorecard | Follow Live)
The loser of this match will be eliminated from the tournament while the winner will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second Qualifier at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
Shimron Hetmyer who had missed the last few games returned to the RR playing side boosting their lower middle order in this crucial encounter.
RCB on the other hand are going in with the same team that they played against Chennai Super Kings in their last league stage game.
RR Vs RCB Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson
Impact Subs: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian
The Royals, at one stage, had looked set for a top-place finish in the league stage before a string of four defeats and a washout in the last game against KKR resulted in Sanju Samson's side finishing third behind Sunrisers Hyderabad.
On the other hand, RCB have sensationally fought their way back from the brink of elimination. After losing seven of their first eight games this season, the team led by Faf du Plessis hit a dream run and finally knocked out defending champions Chennai Super Kings a few nights ago to seal a playoffs berth.
If Rajasthan Royals are coming off four losses and a rained-off game, RCB have notched up six consecutive wins to sound a warning to their rivals that they mean business in the playoffs.
(With PTI Inputs)