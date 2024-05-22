RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator Live Updates: Trent Boult Removes Faf Du Plessis Early

Welcome to the live coverage of the Eliminator clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a do-or-die clash, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are facing each other in the hope of featuring in the second Qualifier on Friday. Rajasthan Royals are coming after winning six matches on trot whereas Sanju Samson's RR have four back-to-back losses and one washout as a result in their last five games. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will witness a Royal Derby when two power-packed sides clash for the second qualifier slot. Virat Kohli and his teammates are in sublime form. The bowlers also did a splendid job in the last game against CSK. Sanju Samson & Co. may need some luck today. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RR Vs RCB, Eliminator match of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)