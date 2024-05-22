Cricket

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator Live Updates: Trent Boult Removes Faf Du Plessis Early

Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024, Eliminator Live Updates: In a do-or-die clash, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are facing each other in the hope of featuring in the second Qualifier on Friday. Rajasthan Royals are coming after winning six matches on trot whereas Sanju Samson's RR have four back-to-back losses and one washout as a result in their last five games. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will witness a Royal Derby when two power-packed sides clash for the second qualifier slot. Virat Kohli and his teammates are in sublime form. The bowlers also did a splendid job in the last game against CSK. Sanju Samson & Co. may need some luck in Eliminator in Ahmedabad. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RR Vs RCB, Eliminator match of the IPL 2024, here

22 May 2024
22 May 2024
RCB captain Faf du Plessis and RR captain Sanju Samson at the toss time in IPL 2024. Photo: X/ @cricbuzz

Boult Gets Du Plessis

Trent Boult has been very effective so far in the Eliminator. Sanju Samson let him bowl his three overs on the trot and he had conceded just six runs in those overs. When he came to bowl his third over, Faf played a shot in the mid-wicket region where Rovman Powell plunged forward to take a screamer! RCB lost their first wicket in the fifth over.

RCB - 37/1 (5)

RCB Start Batting!

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis opened the batting for RCB and Trent Boult opened the bowling attack of Rajasthan Royals. He gave just two runs from the first over.

RCB - 2/0 (1)

Impact Substitutes:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian

Toss Update:

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to field

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Weather Update

The temperature is 43 degrees Celsius at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and according to weather forecast reports, there is zero chance of precipitation.

Pitch Report

The pitch is different from the Qualifier 1 and has a lot more grass on it. It looks firm and may help the seams a bit more in the initial overs. The square boundary is 61 and 68 metres respectively whereas the straight one is at 73 metres. A high-scoring game is on the cards. There is no sign of dew so chasing the target could be better for the team winning the toss.

RR Vs RCB, Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran

RR VS RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of the Eliminator clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a do-or-die clash, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are facing each other in the hope of featuring in the second Qualifier on Friday. Rajasthan Royals are coming after winning six matches on trot whereas Sanju Samson's RR have four back-to-back losses and one washout as a result in their last five games. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will witness a Royal Derby when two power-packed sides clash for the second qualifier slot. Virat Kohli and his teammates are in sublime form. The bowlers also did a splendid job in the last game against CSK. Sanju Samson & Co. may need some luck today. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RR Vs RCB, Eliminator match of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

