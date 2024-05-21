Cricket

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are gearing for the crucial playoffs clash of the 2024 Indian Premier League. Here's how, when and you can watch the match live in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and worldwide

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler (first from left) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during match 19 of IPL 2024. Photo: BCCI
Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be squaring off against each other in the eliminator match of Indian Premier League 2024 on May 22, Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (Full Coverage)

After establishing a juggernaut, the Rajasthan Royals fell short of matching their own expectations. Initially, the team led by Sanju Samson maintained a winning momentum with only one defeat in 8 matches, truly incredible in all aspects! However, after their loss to SunRisers Hyderabad by a mere 1 run, the Royals haven't seen a shining moment, losing the last four matches in a row, ending one in no result due to rain. With 17 points from 14 matches the team is en route to clinching their second IPL trophy.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru no doubt initiated one of the greatest comebacks in entire cricket history and secured a berth in the 2024 IPL playoffs. Followed by five consecutive wins, the team led by Faf du Plessis won the last group stage match against Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs to surpass them in NNR and knock the defending champions out of the title contention. RCB featuring the talisman Virat Kohli is on their path to claiming their first-ever championship title.

Live streaming details of the RR Vs RCB Eliminator, IPL 2024:

When is the RR Vs RCB Eliminator IPL 2024 match?

The eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played on May 22, Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 eliminator match in India?

In India, the RR Vs RCB IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, Fox Cricket will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 eliminator match online in India?

The live streaming of the RR vs RCB match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 eliminator match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, live streaming of the IPL 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

Where to watch RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 eliminator match in Bangladesh?

The IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV in Bangladesh.

Where to watch RR vs RCB, IPL eliminator match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?

The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

