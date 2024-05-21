RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

After establishing a juggernaut, the Rajasthan Royals fell short of matching their own expectations. Initially, the team led by Sanju Samson maintained a winning momentum with only one defeat in 8 matches, truly incredible in all aspects! However, after their loss to SunRisers Hyderabad by a mere 1 run, the Royals haven't seen a shining moment, losing the last four matches in a row, ending one in no result due to rain. With 17 points from 14 matches the team is en route to clinching their second IPL trophy.