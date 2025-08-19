Nepal Vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy Live Streaming, Top End T20 Series 2025 Match 18: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Get live streaming, toss updates, and playing XIs for Nepal vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025, Match 18, being played on Tuesday, 19 August, in Palmerston

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy Live Streaming, Top End T20 Series 2025: Toss Update Playing XIs
Nepal will be in action against Oman. AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nepal take on Hobart Hurricanes Academy in Match 18 of the Top End T20 Series 2025 in Darwin on Tuesday, August 19, 11 AM IST

  • Both teams are on a losing streak, Nepal lost to Melbourne Stars Academy, while Hurricanes Academy fell to Northern Territory Strike

  • This game is crucial for both sides to regain momentum and turn their campaigns around

Nepal will face Hobart Hurricanes Academy in Match 18 of the Top End T20 Series 2025 in Palmerston on Tuesday, August 19. Get live streaming and toss information for Nepal vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy here.

Both teams are currently struggling for form. Hurricanes Academy have managed only one win from their previous matches, while Nepal are yet to open their account.

With momentum on the line, this game is crucial for both sides to regain confidence and turn their campaigns around. Expect aggressive batting, strategic bowling, and a high-pressure battle as both teams look to break their losing streaks.

Nepal enter this match following a defeat, having lost to Melbourne Stars Academy by 31 runs. Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes Academy are also coming off a loss, falling short against Northern Territory Strike by 2 wickets with six balls to spare.

Nepal Vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Live Streaming

Match 18 of the Top End T20 Series 2025 between Nepal and Hobart Hurricanes Academy is being played on Tuesday, August 19. In India, the game is available to stream live on FanCode.

Nepal Vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Toss Update

Nepal won the toss and elected to bat first.

Nepal Vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Academy: Will Prestwidge, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Bradley Hope, Macalister Wright (c), Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Zac Curtain, Tom Dwyer, Raf MacMillan, Gabe Bell, Marcus Bean

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Lokesh Bam, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rijan Dhakal

Published At:
