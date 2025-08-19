Nepal Vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy Live Streaming, Top End T20 Series 2025 Match 18: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Nepal take on Hobart Hurricanes Academy in Match 18 of the Top End T20 Series 2025 in Darwin on Tuesday, August 19, 11 AM IST
Both teams are on a losing streak, Nepal lost to Melbourne Stars Academy, while Hurricanes Academy fell to Northern Territory Strike
This game is crucial for both sides to regain momentum and turn their campaigns around
Nepal will face Hobart Hurricanes Academy in Match 18 of the Top End T20 Series 2025 in Palmerston on Tuesday, August 19. Get live streaming and toss information for Nepal vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy here.
Both teams are currently struggling for form. Hurricanes Academy have managed only one win from their previous matches, while Nepal are yet to open their account.
With momentum on the line, this game is crucial for both sides to regain confidence and turn their campaigns around. Expect aggressive batting, strategic bowling, and a high-pressure battle as both teams look to break their losing streaks.
Nepal enter this match following a defeat, having lost to Melbourne Stars Academy by 31 runs. Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes Academy are also coming off a loss, falling short against Northern Territory Strike by 2 wickets with six balls to spare.
Nepal Vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Live Streaming
Match 18 of the Top End T20 Series 2025 between Nepal and Hobart Hurricanes Academy is being played on Tuesday, August 19. In India, the game is available to stream live on FanCode.
Nepal Vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Toss Update
Nepal won the toss and elected to bat first.
Nepal Vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy, Top End T20 Series 2025: Playing XIs
Hobart Hurricanes Academy: Will Prestwidge, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Bradley Hope, Macalister Wright (c), Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Zac Curtain, Tom Dwyer, Raf MacMillan, Gabe Bell, Marcus Bean
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Lokesh Bam, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rijan Dhakal