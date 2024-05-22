The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were gearing up for the IPL 2024 Eliminator match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) when a security concern made them cancel their practice session before the match. The concern arose over the security of star player Virat Kohli, prompting RCB to abandon the practice on Tuesday at Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad. (More Cricket News)
RCB had to forgo the session due to the security threat. This disruption occurred just one day before the crucial Eliminator match on Wednesday.
As per a report of Anandabazaar Patrika, the team didn't even hold a press conference due to the security threat, prompting many to leave confused over the unusual development.
According to the report, the Gujarat Police hinted that the primary reason behind the cancellation of the practice session and the press conference was Kohli's security. The police also reportedly arrested 4 people from Ahmedabad over the suspicion of terrorist activity.
After the police informed the IPL franchises, RCB and RR, Virat's team acted on the call and cancelled all commitments of the day while the other team went ahead with the schedule.
"Virat Kohli got to know about the arrests after arriving in Ahmedabad. He is of national significance , and his security is our utmost priority," Vijay Singha Jwala, a police officer, stated.
"RCB did not want to take a risk. They informed us that there would be no practice session. Rajasthan Royals were also informed about the development, but they had no problems going ahead with their practice."
The police also strengthened the security arrangements outside RCB's team hotel. Even IPL-accredited members were reportedly not allowed to enter the team hotel