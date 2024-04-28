Cricket

GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

GT Vs RCB Today's IPL match prediction: An inconsistent Gujarat Titans are hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 45 of IPL 2024. Here are today's match prediction, fantasy picks, pitch report, weather report and much more

Virat Kohli with Gary Kirsten ahead of GT vs RCB IPL 2024 encounter Photo: X/@RCBTweets
Today's IPL match will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru trying to build on their second win of the tournament when they face an inconsistent Gujarat Titans in the match number 45 of this season. (Preview | Key Battles | Full IPL Coverage)

Gujarat Titans will be hosting the game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Titans have the task of shedding their inconsistencies and giving a strong performance both from bat and ball. They are currently at the seventh spot in the points table with 4 wins and 5 losses.

RCB finally got a victory after waiting for a month when they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. Their batters will have to continue to post big totals if they want to build some momentum and keep their slender play-off hopes alive.

The Faf du Plessis' led side has been at the bottom of the table for a long time and have two wins and seven losses.

GT Vs RCB Head To Head

GT hold a 2-1 lead in the three matches that these two teams have played so far. Also, all the matches between these two sides have been won by the side batting second.

GT Vs RCB Fantasy XI

Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Dinesh Karthik, David Miller, Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Yash Dayal

GT Vs RCB Pitch Report

Whenever the square is changed, Ahmedabad pitch behaves differently. With GT boasting of quality spinners, a slow pitch could be on offer.

GT Vs RCB Ahmedabad Weather Report

As per the current prediction, Ahmedabad weather will be decent with the sun out and temperature at 35°C with 44% humidity.

GT Vs RCB Win Prediction

The google predictor is expecting a close contest with chances of a GT victory being at 52% while RCB's win% is at 48.

Squads

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

GT: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

