Gujarat Titans Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

The Titans have struggled for consistency this season with both batting and bowling looking good in some games while being off-colour in others. The result of this inconsistency can be seen in their position in the points table. With four wins and five defeats, Titans are at the seventh spot in Shubman Gill's debut IPL captaincy season. GT still have a chance to turn things around and with David Miller's return to form they will hope to string a few wins on the trot.