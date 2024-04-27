Gujarat Titans Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Gujarat Titans host Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday in match 45 of the Indian Premier League in a crucial encounter for both the teams. (Preview | Full IPL Coverage)
The Titans have struggled for consistency this season with both batting and bowling looking good in some games while being off-colour in others. The result of this inconsistency can be seen in their position in the points table. With four wins and five defeats, Titans are at the seventh spot in Shubman Gill's debut IPL captaincy season. GT still have a chance to turn things around and with David Miller's return to form they will hope to string a few wins on the trot.
Advertisement
It took them a month but RCB finally got their second win of the season through a strong display against a dangerous Sunrisers Hyderabad. The batting firepower is finally looking like showing regularly with Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar going well in the middle order. The spinners did well in the last game and RCB would want their main man Mohammed Siraj to get back his form.
Faf du Plessis' RCB are still at the bottom of the table.
Let us look at the key battles in the GT vs RCB clash that will lay out the course of the game.
Advertisement
Virat Kohli vs Rashid Khan
When the best in the world clash, it is always a treat for the fans. Virat Kohli and Rashid Khan are both among the top players and a battle between the two will definitely be one to watch out for.
However, Rashid Khan has not been at his best this season. Coming back from an injury layoff, the Afghan wrist spinner has struggled to find his length in this tournament. Kohli also has struggled after powerplay and Khan would take confidence from this fact. What approach will Kohli take against the leg spinner will decide how the middle overs pan out when RCB bat.
Rajat Patidar vs Noor Ahmed
After a slow start, Rajat Patidar is finally looking like he has regained his touch. Patidar's spin prowess has come to the fore for RCB in the last few games.
The right-hander will be up against the Afghan chinaman Noor Ahmed who has bamboozled batters with his variations this season. If Patidar can read Ahmed from his hand then the Madhya Pradesh batter will have an upperhand but if he fails to pick the wrist spinner from hand, the Afghan will be impossible to tackle.
Advertisement
Shubman Gill vs Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj, just like other RCB bowlers, has failed to make any impact this season. However, in RCB's win against SRH, Siraj did look like he was regaining his form.
Last three games have been relatively quiet for the GT skipper and he will be desperate for a big one. He will face off with Siraj when GT's innings begins. Gill's wicket would expose a weak GT middle order and give RCB a big headway in the game.