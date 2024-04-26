Cricket

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kohli, Patidar Star To Snap Bengaluru's Losing Streak - Data Debrief

The RCB vs SRH match marked Jaydev Unadkat's 100th in the IPL

Virat Kohli (L) played a big part in RCB's win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended a six-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League by claiming a convincing 35-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. (As It Happened | Cricket News)

Bengaluru still sit bottom of the standings, but have reason to cheer after Virat Kohli's 51 and Rajat Patidar's 20-ball 50 got the job done in style on Thursday.

Cameron Green chipped in with a useful 37 as RCB reached 206-7 from their 20 overs, and the Australian then took 2-12 with the ball as the Sunrisers failed to get going.

Shahbaz Ahmed top scored for Sunrisers with 40 not-out, but it was not enough as they only mustered 171-8 in response.

Data Debrief

Thursday's match marked Jaydev Unadkat's 100th in the IPL, and though he finished on the losing side, he did take a memorable three-for to celebrate the occasion.

It was Unadkat who dismissed Kohli, Patidar and Mahipal Lomror, finishing with figures of 3-30.

