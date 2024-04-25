Cricket

SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: T Natarajan Dismisses Faf Du Plessis Early

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Updates, IPL 2024: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad welcome bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH are in supreme form with the bat, and know, a win tonight could really elevate them to second spot in the IPL points table 2024. As for RCB, they could do with a win after all, it's just one victory so far for Faf du Plessis's side this season. Get all the live scores and updates for SRH vs RCB, match 41 of the IPL 2024, right here

Jagdish Yadav
25 April 2024
SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. PTI

Natarajan Gets Du Plessis

T Natarajan was introduced into the attack in the fourth over and Kohli welcomed him with a boundary. He bowled three good deliveries and got rid of Faf du Plessis on the fifth to provide his team the first breakthrough. Will Jacks is the new batter at the crease.

RCB - 51/1 (5)

RCB Start Batting

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis opened the batting for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Abhishek Sharma started with the first over for SRH. Kohli found the gap on the first delivery and sent it for a boundary. With four singles and a double on the last delivery, Sharma conceded 10 runs in his first over.

RCB - 10/0 (1)

Impact Substitutes:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Travis Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh

Toss Update:

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bat

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Pitch Report

Samuel Badree and Simon Katich in their pitch report say, "We are on pitch number 2, this is the same surface that was used against Mumbai Indians where that initial score of 277 was made. Dimensions - 63m and 66m square, down the ground - a 76m hit. Certainly think that we can see 300 here tonight because the way SRH have been playing, they are going out all guns blazing. When you look at this pitch, it's absolutely rock hard and it's got a little bit of roughness to it, but it looks like a dry creek bed, so it should come onto the bat beautifully. In the match against Mumbai, there were 38 sixes hit, so expect that tonight. These two teams are power-packed."

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's Favourite Venue

The last time SRH met RCB in Hyderabad, Virat Kohli scored a century in a successful run chase. Will history repeat itself again tonight?

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Today's Match Prediction

Squads For SRH vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Live Blog

It's match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that sees Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) locking horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. These two meet again after SRH put the highest IPL score in history - 287 in their previous meeting in Bengaluru. RCB's bowling has been their drawback this season and SRH could expect another similar performance with likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen oozing class. RCB will need to rework on their lines and lengths as well as want their star batter, Virat Kohli to come to the party tonight. Get more live updates and scores from SRH vs RCB, in the IPL 2024, right here. (Scorecard)

