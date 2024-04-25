SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: T Natarajan Dismisses Faf Du Plessis Early

Samuel Badree and Simon Katich in their pitch report say, "We are on pitch number 2, this is the same surface that was used against Mumbai Indians where that initial score of 277 was made. Dimensions - 63m and 66m square, down the ground - a 76m hit. Certainly think that we can see 300 here tonight because the way SRH have been playing, they are going out all guns blazing. When you look at this pitch, it's absolutely rock hard and it's got a little bit of roughness to it, but it looks like a dry creek bed, so it should come onto the bat beautifully. In the match against Mumbai, there were 38 sixes hit, so expect that tonight. These two teams are power-packed."