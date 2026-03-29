RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Key Talking Points And Stats From Indian Premier League Match 1

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru played a thriller in the opening Indian Premier League 2026 match on Saturday, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. Let’s look at the stats highlights and key talking points from the match

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2026 Match 1 IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Defending champions RCB chased down SRH’s 201 with 26 balls to spare, winning the IPL 2026 opening match

  • A catch by Phil Salt to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen in the 15th over was the first controversy of the season

  • Debutant Jacob Duffy starred with 3/22; Virat Kohli led with an unbeaten 69

  • Abhinandan Singh dismissed Ishan Kishan in his IPL debut; SRH’s Aniket Verma struck a 43‑run cameo

What a way to begin the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season! Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gave a lesson in chasing, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. After SRH slogged their way to a 201-run total, RCB chased it down with 26 balls to spare.

An electrifying spectacle in Bengaluru set the tone for a grand 19th season of the world’s biggest franchise tournament. With some records broken and some new ones made, let’s look at the stats highlights and key talking points from the RCB vs SRH match.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Stats Highlights

RCB’s Record-Breaking Chase

The chase pulled off by RCB was so sublime that it smashed several IPL records along the way. For starters, it is only the fourth 200-plus score successfully chased by RCB, and the team’s third-highest successful hunt as well.

TargetOpponentVenueYear
202Sunrisers HyderabadBengaluru2026
228Lucknow Super GiantsLucknow2025
201Gujarat TitansAhmedabad2024
204Kings XI PunjabBengaluru2010

Interestingly, this is also the fewest overs any IPL team has taken to chase down a 200-plus target.

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OversTeamOpponentVenueYear
15.4RCBSunrisers HyderabadBengaluru2026
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16.3Mumbai IndiansRCBWankhede2023
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First Innings Delight For Kishan and Kohli

Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli both enjoy taking the field in their team’s first IPL matches, and the numbers bear this out. For SRH batter Kishan, four of his six 80-plus scores in the IPL have come in his team’s opening game. This is a league record, with Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers having three each.

Similarly, Kohli scored an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls during RCB’s opening fixture last year against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. This year, he then topped it off with a 38-ball 69 not out against SRH.

Interestingly, SRH are a favourite victim of Kohli. His last five scores against the Hyderabad franchise read: 100 (63), 42 (20), 51 (43), 43 (25), and 69* (38).

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Talking Points

Unheralded Stars Steal Spotlight

While big names like Kohli and Kishan turned up for their respective sides, Saturday’s match saw some of the lesser-known names steal the spotlight. Incredibly, it was two IPL debutants: Jacob Duffy (more on him below) and Abhinandan Singh who shone the brightest.

Abhinandan’s story is an incredible one. The 28-year-old medium pacer hasn’t even played for Uttar Pradesh’s domestic side, and was only picked up by RCB after impressing in the UPT20 League. Given the nod in the opener, he took the crucial wicket of Kishan, finishing with figures of 1/38.

Another youngster, Aniket Verma, impressed with the bat for SRH. With wickets falling at the other end, the 25-year-old – playing in his second IPL season – struck a brilliant cameo of 43 runs off 18 balls, helping SRH cross the 200-run mark.

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal was the star of the show up top for RCB, hitting a 26-ball 61 to put the chase on a platter for his team.

Duffy’s Hard Lengths

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2026 Match 1 IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Now on to the Player of the Match – Jacob Duffy. Quite astonishingly, yesterday’s match was his IPL debut, and the 32-year-old Kiwi medium-pacer did not disappoint. He quickly removed SRH’s two openers – Travis Head (11 off 9) and Abhishek Sharma (7 off 8). He also took the crucial wicket of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who managed just one off six balls.

Duffy finished with the astonishing figures of 3/22 in four overs. And his secret? Keep hitting the hard lengths consistently. On a Chinnaswamy pitch offering quite a lot of bounce, that strategy proved to be the undoing of the SRH batters.

“I just wanted to bowl the hard lengths, just keep the ball there,” Duffy said after the match. “Just Rajat (Patidar) said you go, and I happily obliged. When the ball is hard and new is the best time to bowl on this surface.”

Controversy Alert

Along with a thriller for the ages, we also got our first taste of a controversy in this new season. The incident happened in the 15th over of the first innings. Heinrich Klaasen had just started to fire, batting at 31 off 21. He hit Romaio Shepherd towards deep mid-wicket, and it looked destined to be a six.

Instead, Phil Salt grabbed onto the ball, rolling perilously close to the boundary ropes. The fourth umpire needed a long time to look at the replays, and after much deliberation, ruled that it was a clean catch.

However, replays did suggest that Salt’s foot might have just brushed against the boundary cushion, and Klaasen was seen discussing this with the on-field umpire before walking off.

Vintage King Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2026 Match 1 IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, gestures to the fans as he walks out with teammate Tim David after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Commeth the hour, commeth the King (Kohli). No matter how strong the talk of his peak days being over, the veteran batter – now 37 – continues to defy age and expectations with his performances.

With Padikkal firing on the other side, Kohli remained not out on 69 off 38 balls, hitting at a strike rate of 182. He hit five boundaries and five sixes along the way, carrying RCB over the line inside the 16th over.

Incredibly, this was his 64th half-century in the IPL. Even more incredibly, Kohli has now scored 4,027 runs for RCB while chasing, which is the highest tally in the IPL – almost 750 runs more than second-placed David Warner (3285).

Bengaluru’s 12th Man

Before the match, there was a lot of discussion around RCB’s return to the Chinnaswamy following the tragic events of last year. The team committed to keeping 11 seats empty as a sign of respect for the lives lost in the deadly stampede, and there was a minute’s silence before the game.

Once the match commenced, the Bengaluru crowd fully backed their team to the hilt. There was already a high demand for tickets for the match, which sold out in just four minutes. On Saturday, the stands at the Chinnaswamy were covered with a wave of red as fans waved the RCB flag and cheered for the defending champions.

Former RCB player Kevin Pietersen took to social media to praise the efforts of the team’s 12th man, writing, “If you love sport and the atmosphere that it brings, you HAVE TO, once in your life, come to this venue and watch an IPL game. It doesn’t get better anywhere in the world.”

After such an opening salvo, fans will hope to be treated to a similar spectacle in the second IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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