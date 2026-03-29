RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Key Talking Points And Stats From Indian Premier League Match 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi