'Not Coming Back Underprepared': Virat Kohli Reveals Performance Mantra After Masterful Fifty In IPL 2026 Opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, gestures to the fans as he walks out with teammate Tim David after winning the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru. Photo: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, gestures to the fans as he walks out with teammate Tim David after winning the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru. Photo: AP