RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 1 At M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, March 28, 2026. RCB are the defending champions and under their captain Rajat Patidar, they will look to secure consecutive title victories. They have a settled batting lineup although the bowling unit is suffering from injuries and availability issues. SRH are also missing their captain Pat Cummins and Ishan Kishan will lead them as stand-in skipper. They boast of an explosive batting lineup and their aim would be to unleash their batters against a slightly weakened RCB bowling to clinch the opening victory of the season.
1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
6/14
7/14
8/14
9/14
10/14
11/14
12/14
13/14
14/14
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE