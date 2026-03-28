RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 1 At M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, March 28, 2026. RCB are the defending champions and under their captain Rajat Patidar, they will look to secure consecutive title victories. They have a settled batting lineup although the bowling unit is suffering from injuries and availability issues. SRH are also missing their captain Pat Cummins and Ishan Kishan will lead them as stand-in skipper. They boast of an explosive batting lineup and their aim would be to unleash their batters against a slightly weakened RCB bowling to clinch the opening victory of the season. 

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026: SRH vs RCB
Flowers are placed on 11 seats kept at M Chinnaswamy Stadium as a tribute to eleven Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans who lost their lives in a stampede last year, as spectators wait for the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad to begin in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
1/14
IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
A signboard at M Chinnaswamy Stadium displays a tribute to 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans who lost their lives in a stampede last year, as spectators wait for the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad to begin, in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/14
IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Eleven seats are kept at M Chinnaswamy Stadium as a tribute to 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans who lost their lives in a stampede last year, as spectators wait for the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad to begin, in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/14
Indian Premier League: RCB vs SRH
Spectators observe a minute's silence to pay tribute to 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans who lost their lives in a stampede last year, before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/14
Indian Premier League: SRH vs RCB
Players observe a minute's silence to pay tribute to 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans who lost their lives in a stampede last year, before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/14
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru players form a huddle before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/14
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Travis Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/14
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Abhishek Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/14
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/14
Ishan Kishan Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/14
SRH vs RCB IPL 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/14
Indian Premier League Jacob Duffy
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy sets his field as he prepares to bowl a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/14
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH Heinrich Klaasen
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/14
Indian Premier League 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Abhinandan Singh, third left, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/14
IPL 2026 Ishan Kishan celebrates his fifty runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Phil Salt's Screamer Sends Back Heinrich Klaasen | SRH - 126/4 (13.1)

  2. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  3. Fan Denied Entry At Melbourne's Junction Oval For Wearing 'Free Imran Khan' T-Shirt During Sheffield Shield Final

  4. IPL Dispatch: MLAs Find 'Compromise' Ahead Of RCB Vs SRH Opener; Ashwin Makes 'Doosra' Choice

  5. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Daniel Vettori Updates on Pat Cummins’ Return To Action

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Asia War Hits Home: Azadpur Mandi Vendors Struggle As Rising LPG Prices Impact Livelihoods

  2. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  3. Day In Pics: March 27, 2026

  4. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

  5. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  2. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  3. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  4. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  5. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: UN Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon; Israel Plans For More Attacks On Iran

  2. Iran-Linked Hackers Breach FBI Chief Kash Patel’s Personal Email, Leak Files

  3. Is Former President Hassan Rouhani Trump’s Most Pragmatic Bet For Regime Change?

  4. Modi, Trump had productive conversation: White House on Tuesday talks

  5. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

Latest Stories

  1. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  2. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh

  3. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  4. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  5. Emergency at Delhi IGI Airport as IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Scare

  6. IMAX India VP Faces Backlash Over ‘Project Hail Mary’ Shows, Calls Fan Reaction ‘Tantrum’

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

  8. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?