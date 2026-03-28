RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 1 At M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Flowers are placed on 11 seats kept at M Chinnaswamy Stadium as a tribute to eleven Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans who lost their lives in a stampede last year, as spectators wait for the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad to begin in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

1/14 A signboard at M Chinnaswamy Stadium displays a tribute to 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans who lost their lives in a stampede last year, as spectators wait for the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad to begin, in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





2/14 Eleven seats are kept at M Chinnaswamy Stadium as a tribute to 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans who lost their lives in a stampede last year, as spectators wait for the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad to begin, in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





3/14 Spectators observe a minute's silence to pay tribute to 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans who lost their lives in a stampede last year, before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





4/14 Players observe a minute's silence to pay tribute to 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans who lost their lives in a stampede last year, before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





5/14 Royal Challengers Bengaluru players form a huddle before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





6/14 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





7/14 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





8/14 Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





9/14 Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





10/14 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





11/14 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy sets his field as he prepares to bowl a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





12/14 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





13/14 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Abhinandan Singh, third left, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





14/14 Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





