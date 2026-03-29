RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat 'Chase Master' Kohli Shows Reigning Champs The Way In Terrific Opening Salvo

Summary of this article
Virat Kohli hit 69 not out off 38 balls to top-score for Royal Challengers Bengaluru
RCB chased down 202-run target in 15.4 overs
Kohli went past Shoaib Malik to become sixth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 'faithfuls' gathered in their thousands at Chinnaswamy Stadium to witness Virat Kohli bat, and the legend didn't disappoint as the holders started their Indian Premier League (IPL) title defence on a rousing note on Saturday (March 28, 2026).
Chasing a target of 202 runs against visiting SunRisers Hyderabad, RCB wrapped up the contest in 15.4 overs with Kohli unbeaten on 69, notching up his 64th IPL fifty to go with eight glorious hundreds. The hallmark of his 38-ball knock, above all, was sublime timing: the Kohli class.
For instance, this six:
Opening the innings for RCB, the former captain saw Phil Salt depart in the second over, then played second fiddle to a marauding Devdutt Padikkal, who hit 61 off just 26, laced with four sixes and seven fours. Kohli contributed 30 in the 101-run stand.
Kohli then joined hands with captain Rajat Patidar, putting up a 22-ball 53-run stand, and once again letting the young blood take the onus.
A brief hiatus followed as one wicket led to another: David Payne removing Patidar (31 off 12) and Jitesh Sharma (0 off 1) off successive deliveries in the 13th over.
Kohli, the Chase Master, held firm.
In the process, the former India captain went past Pakistan's Shoaib Malik to become the sixth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket. Kohli now has a towering 13,612 runs from 414 20-over matches at an average of 41.92 and strike rate of 134.67.
RCB next host Chennai Super Kings on April 5, while SRH will be on the road for their second fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on April 2.
How many runs did Virat Kohli score in first match of IPL 2026?
Virat Kohli scored 69 not out off just 38 balls in the IPL 2026 opener.
How many IPL fifties has Virat Kohli hit?
Virat Kohli has hit 64 IPL fifties, to go with eight hundreds in the league.
When is the second match of IPL 2026?
The second match of IPL 2026, between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 29 at 7:30pm IST.