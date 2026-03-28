RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Who Is Abhinandan Singh? Defending Champions Hand Debut To UP Pacer Alongside Jacob Duffy

Summary of this article
Abhinandan Singh makes IPL debut for RCB after rapid rise from tennis-ball cricket
New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy also debuts amid RCB injury concerns
Both included in playing XI against SRH in IPL 2026 opener
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for throwing up fresh faces every season, and 2026 season has started no differently. With injuries to key pacers, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have handed debut to a relatively lesser-known name, Abhinandan Singh, in their opening clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Both bowlers come into the spotlight immediately, with fans scrambling to know more about them as they make their IPL debuts on the big stage. Their inclusion also highlights RCB’s depth issues in pace bowling early in the season.
Who is Abhinandan Singh, RCB’s new pacer?
Abhinandan Singh is a right-arm medium-fast bowler from Uttar Pradesh who has taken a rapid and unconventional route to the IPL. He has been included in RCB’s playing XI for the IPL 2026 opener against SRH, marking his debut at the highest T20 level.
What makes his story stand out is how recent his transition to professional cricket has been. Just a few years ago, he was playing tennis-ball cricket in Pratapgarh before switching to leather-ball cricket around 2020.
Since then, he has worked on his swing and control, eventually catching the attention of coaches and scouts. Before getting an IPL contract, he also served as a net bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2024 season, gaining exposure at the top level.
Technically, Abhinandan is not known for extreme pace but relies on discipline and movement. He consistently hits good lengths and can swing the new ball both ways, which makes him effective in powerplay overs.
In fact, reports suggest he impressed in RCB’s practice games by dismissing Virat Kohli multiple times, which further pushed his case for selection.
From INR 30 lakh pick to making his debut in the IPL opener, Abhinandan’s rise has been one of the fastest among uncapped Indian players this season.
Alongside Abhinandan, New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy is also making his IPL debut for RCB in the same match against SRH.
Duffy is a far more experienced campaigner compared to his Indian teammate. He is a right-arm fast-medium bowler who has been one of New Zealand’s most consistent performers in T20 cricket and even reached the No.1 ranking in ICC T20I bowling in early 2025.
RCB signed him as a backup option, but injuries to Josh Hazlewood and the absence of Yash Dayal opened the door for his immediate inclusion in the playing XI.
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma
Impact subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga
Impact subs: Shivang Kumar, Liam Livingstone, David Payne, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India and live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.