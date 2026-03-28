RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Who Is Abhinandan Singh? Defending Champions Hand Debut To UP Pacer Alongside Jacob Duffy

Abhinandan Singh and Jacob Duffy make IPL 2026 debuts for RCB against SRH, as injuries force new pacers into playing XI for tournament opener

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026: Who Is Abhinandan Singh? RCB Hand Debut To UP Pacer Alongside Jacob Duffy Vs SRH
IPL 2026: Who Is Abhinandan Singh? RCB Hand Debut To UP Pacer Alongside Jacob Duffy Vs SRH Photo: X/RCBTweets
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Abhinandan Singh makes IPL debut for RCB after rapid rise from tennis-ball cricket

  • New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy also debuts amid RCB injury concerns

  • Both included in playing XI against SRH in IPL 2026 opener

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for throwing up fresh faces every season, and 2026 season has started no differently. With injuries to key pacers, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have handed debut to a relatively lesser-known name, Abhinandan Singh, in their opening clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Both bowlers come into the spotlight immediately, with fans scrambling to know more about them as they make their IPL debuts on the big stage. Their inclusion also highlights RCB’s depth issues in pace bowling early in the season.

Who is Abhinandan Singh, RCB’s new pacer?

Abhinandan Singh is a right-arm medium-fast bowler from Uttar Pradesh who has taken a rapid and unconventional route to the IPL. He has been included in RCB’s playing XI for the IPL 2026 opener against SRH, marking his debut at the highest T20 level.

What makes his story stand out is how recent his transition to professional cricket has been. Just a few years ago, he was playing tennis-ball cricket in Pratapgarh before switching to leather-ball cricket around 2020.

Since then, he has worked on his swing and control, eventually catching the attention of coaches and scouts. Before getting an IPL contract, he also served as a net bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2024 season, gaining exposure at the top level.

Related Content
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s coach Daniel Vettori, left, and Pat Cummins during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Daniel Vettori Updates on Pat Cummins’ Return To Action
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli, left, and Phil Salt, right, during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
RCB Vs SRH Predicted XIs, IPL 2026: Check Out The Likely Playing XIs Of Both Teams For Today's Match
SunRisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan, right, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma during a practice session on the eve of their Indian Premier League 2026 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
RCB Vs SRH Preview, IPL 2026: Battle Of Batters Expected In Chinnaswamy Opener
IPL 2025 Final: RCB Victory Celebrations - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
RCB At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preview
Related Content

Also Check: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preview

Technically, Abhinandan is not known for extreme pace but relies on discipline and movement. He consistently hits good lengths and can swing the new ball both ways, which makes him effective in powerplay overs.

In fact, reports suggest he impressed in RCB’s practice games by dismissing Virat Kohli multiple times, which further pushed his case for selection.

From INR 30 lakh pick to making his debut in the IPL opener, Abhinandan’s rise has been one of the fastest among uncapped Indian players this season.

Alongside Abhinandan, New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy is also making his IPL debut for RCB in the same match against SRH.

Duffy is a far more experienced campaigner compared to his Indian teammate. He is a right-arm fast-medium bowler who has been one of New Zealand’s most consistent performers in T20 cricket and even reached the No.1 ranking in ICC T20I bowling in early 2025.

RCB signed him as a backup option, but injuries to Josh Hazlewood and the absence of Yash Dayal opened the door for his immediate inclusion in the playing XI.

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

Impact subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer

Also Check: RCB Vs SRH Live Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

Impact subs: Shivang Kumar, Liam Livingstone, David Payne, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India and live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Phil Salt's Screamer Sends Back Heinrich Klaasen | SRH - 126/4 (13.1)

  2. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  3. Fan Denied Entry At Melbourne's Junction Oval For Wearing 'Free Imran Khan' T-Shirt During Sheffield Shield Final

  4. IPL Dispatch: MLAs Find 'Compromise' Ahead Of RCB Vs SRH Opener; Ashwin Makes 'Doosra' Choice

  5. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Daniel Vettori Updates on Pat Cummins’ Return To Action

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Asia War Hits Home: Azadpur Mandi Vendors Struggle As Rising LPG Prices Impact Livelihoods

  2. Day In Pics: March 27, 2026

  3. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

  4. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  5. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  2. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  3. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  4. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  5. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: UN Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon; Israel Plans For More Attacks On Iran

  2. Iran-Linked Hackers Breach FBI Chief Kash Patel’s Personal Email, Leak Files

  3. Is Former President Hassan Rouhani Trump’s Most Pragmatic Bet For Regime Change?

  4. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  2. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh

  3. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  4. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  5. Emergency at Delhi IGI Airport as IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Scare

  6. IMAX India VP Faces Backlash Over ‘Project Hail Mary’ Shows, Calls Fan Reaction ‘Tantrum’

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

  8. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?