RCB Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 26 Today; Check Head-To-Head Stats

RCB take on DC in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at Chinnaswamy, with Bengaluru in strong form and Delhi aiming to overcome inconsistency and bounce back

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RCB Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 26 Today
Josh Hazlewood returns into RCB playing XI against LSG after one-match break. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB are in strong form with a powerful batting lineup led by Virat Kohli and a well-balanced bowling unit

  • Delhi Capitals have been inconsistent and depend heavily on key players like KL Rahul and Axar Patel

  • RCB lead head-to-head battle with 20-12 lead against DC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the hosts entering the clash in strong form. The defending champions have looked one of the most balanced sides this season, sitting near the top of the table with multiple convincing wins.

Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB’s batting has fired collectively, with Virat Kohli in excellent touch and well supported by Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, and Tim David. Their bowling unit, featuring Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Krunal Pandya, has also delivered consistently.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have struggled to find rhythm despite a star-studded lineup. The team has been inconsistent with both bat and ball, relying heavily on young Sameer Rizvi while experienced names like KL Rahul and David Miller search for form.

Captain Axar Patel’s all-round contributions will be crucial, while Kuldeep Yadav and T Natarajan need to step up in the bowling department to challenge RCB’s in-form batting unit.

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The Chinnaswamy pitch is expected to favor batters, with short boundaries and consistent bounce likely to produce a high-scoring encounter. RCB hold a clear edge in head-to-head contests and current form, but DC possess enough firepower to spring a surprise if their key players click. With Kohli chasing milestones and KL Rahul returning to Bengaluru, this clash promises both narrative and intensity in equal measure.

Also Check: RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Time: 3:30PM (IST)

Captains: Rajat Patidar (RCB), Axar Patel (DC)

On-field Umpires: Abhijit Bhattacharya, Bhavesh Patel

TV Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Reserve Umpire: Akshay Totre

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

Current Standings: RCB (2nd), DC (6th)

RCB Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

Total matches - 32

RCB wins - 20

DC wins - 12

RCB Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Deswal

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Q

Where is the RCB vs DC match being played?

A

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Q

Who are the key players to watch in RCB vs DC?

A

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Axar Patel are key players to watch.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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