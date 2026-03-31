IPL 2026: Organized Jharkhand Juvenile Gang Striking M Chinnaswamy Stadium; Dozens of Phones Stolen During Season Opener

Summary of this article
Phones were stolen from Spectators at M Chinnasway Stadium
Content creator Ritu Tiwari flagged the phone theft
A gang of 11 minor boys was taken in custody
The Bengaluru Police have uncovered an organized inter-state theft racket following a series of mobile phone thefts during the IPL 2026 opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28, Saturday. A gang of 11 minor boys, who traveled all the way from Jharkhand, was taken into custody on Tuesday after targeting unsuspecting fans during the high-voltage game on March 28.
The investigation revealed a well-planned operation. The juveniles, aged between 14 and 17, traveled from Jharkhand to Bengaluru specifically for the IPL season. To avoid suspicion, they stayed in local hotels and entered the stadium wearing team jerseys, carrying valid tickets or complimentary passes. They blended in perfectly with the crowd, appearing as regular fans from well-to-do families.
The gang struck during high-traffic moments, such as the innings break or when spectators moved to get snacks and water. By the time fans realized their phones were missing, the boys had already moved to different stands.
The Cubbon Park Police launched a probe after receiving nearly 30 official complaints, though social media reports suggest over 50 phones were stolen. So far, the police have arrested a prime accused adult who was coordinating the group and recovered 21 high-end mobile phones valued at approximately INR 18 lakhs.
Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh stated that this appears to be part of a larger syndicate that travels across the country to target major public gatherings. Authorities are currently investigating a potential link to a similar case reported during an earlier match in Chennai. There is a strong suspicion that more juveniles are involved in this network, which may be planning to target other IPL venues in the coming weeks. Fans are advised to remain extra vigilant and secure their belongings in zipped pockets during matches.
Influencer Flags Phone Theft
The massive phone theft at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium first gained major public attention through a viral video by content creator Ritu Tiwari. In her social media post, she shared a harrowing account of her husband’s phone being stolen from the P3 stand during the first innings of the RCB vs SRH opener on March 28.
According to her video, the theft occurred when her husband stepped out to get drinking water. Upon his return, he realized his device was gone, only to find that he was not alone. Tiwari alleged that roughly 50 to 60 phones were stolen from that single stand alone within a very short window of time. She described the atmosphere as one of distress, with dozens of fans realizing simultaneously that their belongings had vanished while they were distracted by the game or moving through the crowds.
In addition to the theft itself, Tiwari and other netizens expressed frustration over the initial response at the stadium. Some fans alleged that the police presence on-site was lukewarm when they first tried to report the missing devices. The situation escalated later that night at the Cubbon Park Police Station, where victims described seeing hundreds of people standing in long queues waiting to file formal complaints or register their losses via the e-lost portal.