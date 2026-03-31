IPL 2026: Organized Jharkhand Juvenile Gang Striking M Chinnaswamy Stadium; Dozens of Phones Stolen During Season Opener

According to her video, the theft occurred when her husband stepped out to get drinking water. Upon his return, he realized his device was gone, only to find that he was not alone. Tiwari alleged that roughly 50 to 60 phones were stolen from that single stand alone within a very short window of time. She described the atmosphere as one of distress, with dozens of fans realizing simultaneously that their belongings had vanished while they were distracted by the game or moving through the crowds.