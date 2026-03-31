IPL 2026: Organized Jharkhand Juvenile Gang Striking M Chinnaswamy Stadium; Dozens of Phones Stolen During Season Opener

Eleven minor boys aged 14-17 and one adult coordinator from Jharkhand taken into custody for reportedly stealing 50 phones during RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 season opener

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
RCB vs SRH indian premier league 2026 chinnaswamy stadium bengaluru phone theft
M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, Bengaluru. Photo: BCCI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Phones were stolen from Spectators at M Chinnasway Stadium

  • Content creator Ritu Tiwari flagged the phone theft

  • A gang of 11 minor boys was taken in custody

The Bengaluru Police have uncovered an organized inter-state theft racket following a series of mobile phone thefts during the IPL 2026 opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28, Saturday. A gang of 11 minor boys, who traveled all the way from Jharkhand, was taken into custody on Tuesday after targeting unsuspecting fans during the high-voltage game on March 28.

The investigation revealed a well-planned operation. The juveniles, aged between 14 and 17, traveled from Jharkhand to Bengaluru specifically for the IPL season. To avoid suspicion, they stayed in local hotels and entered the stadium wearing team jerseys, carrying valid tickets or complimentary passes. They blended in perfectly with the crowd, appearing as regular fans from well-to-do families.

The gang struck during high-traffic moments, such as the innings break or when spectators moved to get snacks and water. By the time fans realized their phones were missing, the boys had already moved to different stands.

The Cubbon Park Police launched a probe after receiving nearly 30 official complaints, though social media reports suggest over 50 phones were stolen. So far, the police have arrested a prime accused adult who was coordinating the group and recovered 21 high-end mobile phones valued at approximately INR 18 lakhs.

Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh stated that this appears to be part of a larger syndicate that travels across the country to target major public gatherings. Authorities are currently investigating a potential link to a similar case reported during an earlier match in Chennai. There is a strong suspicion that more juveniles are involved in this network, which may be planning to target other IPL venues in the coming weeks. Fans are advised to remain extra vigilant and secure their belongings in zipped pockets during matches.

Related Content
Captains pose with the Indian Premier League trophy ahead of the 2026 season. - X/Indian Premier League
Your Gateway To IPL 2026: Must-Read Indian Premier League Stories As Tournament Begins
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Pat Cummins with teammates during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan And Co Begin Net Practice Ahead Of High Profile Opener In Bengaluru
SunRisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan, right, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma during a practice session on the eve of their Indian Premier League 2026 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
RCB Vs SRH Preview, IPL 2026: Battle Of Batters Expected In Chinnaswamy Opener
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, and Phil Salt, right, during a practice session ahead of their Indian Premier League 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
IPL Dispatch: MLAs Find 'Compromise' Ahead Of RCB Vs SRH Opener; Ashwin Makes 'Doosra' Choice
Related Content

Influencer Flags Phone Theft

The massive phone theft at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium first gained major public attention through a viral video by content creator Ritu Tiwari. In her social media post, she shared a harrowing account of her husband’s phone being stolen from the P3 stand during the first innings of the RCB vs SRH opener on March 28.

According to her video, the theft occurred when her husband stepped out to get drinking water. Upon his return, he realized his device was gone, only to find that he was not alone. Tiwari alleged that roughly 50 to 60 phones were stolen from that single stand alone within a very short window of time. She described the atmosphere as one of distress, with dozens of fans realizing simultaneously that their belongings had vanished while they were distracted by the game or moving through the crowds.

In addition to the theft itself, Tiwari and other netizens expressed frustration over the initial response at the stadium. Some fans alleged that the police presence on-site was lukewarm when they first tried to report the missing devices. The situation escalated later that night at the Cubbon Park Police Station, where victims described seeing hundreds of people standing in long queues waiting to file formal complaints or register their losses via the e-lost portal.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PBKS Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings V Gujarat Titans T20 Cricket Match Today - What To Know

  2. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mullanpur For Match Number 4

  3. IPL Dispatch: Cricket Australia Issues 'Fully Aware' Rejoinder; JioStar 'Ends' Bangladesh Deal

  4. Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans Preview, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Eye Winning Start In Mullanpur

  5. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blitzkrieg Shapes Royal Hammering Of Chennai

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  2. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  3. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  4. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  5. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Hormuz Disruption, India Adds Over Three Lakh New PNG Connections In March

  2. Day In Pics: March 31, 2026

  3. Centre To Table Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

  4. Entry Tax Row Fuels Tensions At Punjab–Himachal Border, Sparks Law And Order Concern

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: Rethinking Model Code Of Conduct In The Age Of Freebie Politics

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: US-Israel Strikes Kill Top Iranian General And Family Members

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Nations Being Compelled To Rethink The Nuclear Option

  3. Trump Open To Ending Iran Operation Even As Hormuz Stays Shut: Report

  4. Thomas Pogge Interview | “For USA, The Entire Globe Is A Chessboard”

  5. US Israel Iran War: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

Latest Stories

  1. Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: US-Israel Strikes Kill Top Iranian General And Family Members

  2. Gemini April 2026 Horoscope: Learning Opportunities, Career Focus, Financial Gains And Relationship Harmony

  3. Virgo April 2026 Horoscope: Smart Decisions In Career, Stable Finances And Improved Personal Connections

  4. Libra April 2026 Horoscope: Balanced Growth In Career, Financial Improvement And Meaningful Relationships

  5. Cancer April 2026 Horoscope: Emotional Strength, Career Clarity, Financial Planning And Family Support

  6. Euphoria Season 3 New Trailer Shows Zendaya's Rue Being Investigated By DEA Agents

  7. Rahul Banerjee Death: AICWA Demands FIR, Judicial Inquiry Against Producers, Rs 1 Crore Compensation To Actor's Family

  8. Leo April 2026 Horoscope: Leadership Success, Financial Confidence, Romantic Energy And Health Awareness