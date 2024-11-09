Cricket

Ranji Trophy Group B Round 4: Vidarbha Crush Himachal Pradesh By An Innings And 88 Runs

At their home ground, Vidarbha’s task was merely to wrap things up after posting a mammoth 575 in their first innings, which had left Himachal Pradesh struggling

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Ranji Trophy 2024-25.
Ranji Trophy. Photo: File
info_icon

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey achieved his career-best bowling figures both in an innings and in a match, propelling Vidarbha to an innings and 88-run victory, their fourth consecutive win of the season, over Himachal Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy Group B match in Nagpur Friday.  (More Cricket News)

The win extends last season's runners-up lead to a commanding seven points clear of Gujarat in the group, virtually securing them a second successive knockout berth. Vidarbha now have 25 points, while Gujarat have 18.

At their home ground, Vidarbha’s task was merely to wrap things up after posting a mammoth 575 in their first innings, which had left Himachal Pradesh struggling.

Resuming their second innings at 51/2, Himachal Pradesh collapsed to 180 all out in 61.1 overs.

Seamer Praful Hinge (2/27) made the first breakthrough, dismissing Mayank Dagar and ending his defiant stay at the crease.

This wicket opened the floodgates as Dubey, who quickly raced to career-best figures of 6/36, marked his second successive five-wicket haul in the match.

He had earlier claimed 5/71 in the first innings, as Vidarbha bowled Himachal out for 307. Off-spinner Akshay Wakhare chipped in with 2/68.

The 22-year-old Dubey now boasts an impressive 62 First-Class wickets in just 12 matches.

Gujarat took three points with a narrow first-innings lead over Puducherry, as their Ranji Trophy clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ended in a draw.

Young left-handed opener Aarya Desai was named Player of the Match for his impressive 200 off 342 balls, which propelled Gujarat to 375 and a slim 14-run first-innings lead.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25. - X | BCCI Domestic
Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: Kerala Defeat UP By Innings And 117 Runs, Bengal Draw With Karnataka

BY PTI

This advantage proved decisive, leaving Puducherry with just one point from the match.

Brief Scores

In Nagpur: Himachal Pradesh 307 and 180; 61.1 overs (Mukul Negi 40, Akash Vasisht 34; Harsh Dubey 6/36) lost to Vidarbha 575. Vidarbha won by an innings and 88 runs. Points: Vidarbha 7, Himachal Pradesh 0.

In Ahmedabad: Puducherry 361 and 177/2; 45 overs (Aman Khan 77, Ajay Rohera 68 not out). Gujarat 375; 123 overs (Aarya Desai 200; Sagar Udeshi 5/79). Match drawn. Points: Gujarat 3, Puducherry 1.

In Jaipur: Hyderabad 410 and 273/3; 65 overs (Kodimela Himateja 101 not out, Rahul Singh 47). Rajasthan 425. Match drawn. Points: Rajasthan 3, Hyderabad 1.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson's Century Leads IND To 61-Run Victory Over Proteas
  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs RSA Match On TV And Online
  3. Ranji Trophy Group B Round 4: Vidarbha Crush Himachal Pradesh By An Innings And 88 Runs
  4. Ranji Trophy Group D Round 4: Chandigarh Beat Delhi By 9 Wickets To Top Table
  5. Ranji Trophy Group C Round 4: Kerala Defeat UP By Innings And 117 Runs, Bengal Draw With Karnataka
Football News
  1. East Bengal Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Red & Gold Brigade Chase First Points Of Season
  2. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Rodrigues Heads Visitors Level| CFC 1-1 MCFC
  3. Nations League 2024-25: Barella Returns, Calafiori Ruled Out As Italy Announce Squad
  4. Nottingham Forest Vs Newcastle United, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  5. Van Nistelrooy Keen To Return As Assistant Coach At Man United Under Amorim
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Alcaraz Aiming To Turn 'Motivation' Into Maiden Crown
  2. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  3. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  4. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
  5. ATP Finals Preview: Will Djokovic's Drop Out Pave The Way For Another Sinner-Alcaraz Tussle?
Hockey News
  1. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  2. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  3. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  4. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata: Junior Doctors Hold Rally Marking Third-Month Of RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder
  2. Delhi: 1 Dead After 2 Shootings Take Place In Kabir Nagar 10 Minutes Apart
  3. Hemant Versus Himanta
  4. Does BJP Use Same Language When PM Visits Arab Nations: Owaisi On 'Vote Jihad'
  5. Day In Pics: November 09, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
World News
  1. Kerala To Kent: Indian-Origin Nurse Becomes Labour MP Under Starmer Gov
  2. In Photos: Many Killed, Injured In Suicide Bombing In Pakistan's Quetta
  3. West Asia: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Officially Steps Down; Experts Warn Of Famine In Gaza | Latest
  4. North Korean GPS Manipulation Disrupts Dozens Of Planes And Vessels, Says South Korea
  5. Pakistan Pollution: Multan's AQI Crosses 2,000 Mark; Public Places Closed Till Nov 17 | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video