RR Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) finished third in last year's IPL and will start their campaign with a match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur

Outlook Sports Desk
24 March 2024
LSG Captain KL Rahul (L) with RR Captain Sanju Samson during to toss in IPL 2024. Photo: X/ @IPL
Rajasthan Royals host Lucknow Super Giants for their first match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Streaming)

Toss Update:

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bat

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

The pitch that is going to be used today doesn't have any grass on it and looks brownish. There are some cracks which are moving reflecting its dryness. The spinners are going to play an important role. The square boundaries are 62 metres and 69 metres whereas the straight boundary is 79 metres.

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants have Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis as foreign players who can change the game single-handedly. Devdutt Padikkal has been given the LSG cap as he will make his debut for the franchise today. David Williey is unavailable for the first few matches and Naveen-ul-Haq has been given preference over Shamar Joseph.

Rajasthan Royals have an abundance of young Indian players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Avesh Khan. Tanush Kotian, who was the player of the tournament in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy has also been included in the squad but he will have to wait as Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin are playing today.

Team Rajasthan Royals in action during the 2023 Indian Premier League season. - (Photo: Rajasthan Royals)
IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Venue, Journey Of Pink Panthers

BY Uzma Fatima

RR Vs LSG Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Tanush Kotian, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Lucknow Super Giants: Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Ayush Badoni, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

